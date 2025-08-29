Researchers target rising HIV diagnoses among Māori

A new research project will examine why Māori are less likely to access HIV prevention services, despite being at higher risk of advanced HIV diagnoses.

Whakauae Research Services Limited has secured Health Research Council (HRC) funding for a three-year study, Rukua ki te rēkōtanga o te wai: Stemming the tide of HIV inequity in Aotearoa.

The project will investigate Māori experiences of sexual health care and the use of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a medication that prevents HIV infection.

Project lead and senior researcher Dr Tanya Allport said the study is a timely step to address inequity in HIV prevention.

Lead researcher Dr Tanya Allport says understanding Māori experiences of sexual health care is key to improving access to prevention services. Photo: Supplied

“Māori in Aotearoa New Zealand are more likely to present with advanced HIV and less likely to access prevention services such as testing and PrEP, an effective medication that prevents new HIV infections.

“This project will investigate why Māori are not accessing HIV prevention, particularly PrEP, at the same rate as non-Māori, and develop strategies to help lift Māori access and participation rates in HIV prevention measures,” Dr Allport said.

Whakauae director Dr Amohia Boulton said the work would be carried out with sexual health providers.

Dr Amohia Boulton leads Whakauae, the iwi-owned research centre launching a new study to tackle HIV prevention inequities. Photo: Supplied

“By understanding the barriers associated with accessing PrEP and other therapies, we will work with our community partners to improve health service delivery and ultimately Māori health outcomes,” Dr Boulton said.

The research comes as the Government pursues its HIV Action Plan, which aims to eliminate transmission by 2032.

PrEP access was expanded through Pharmac in 2022, and at last year’s inaugural World AIDS Day parliamentary breakfast, Minister Matt Doocey reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to reducing stigma and advancing equity for Māori and other underserved groups.

Dr Boulton said the research would give voice to previously unseen Māori experiences and needs.

“The findings will support national HIV goals while promoting a more effective and sustainable public health system for everyone.”

National figures show inequities are worsening. Between 2019 and 2023, HIV diagnoses among non-Māori almost halved to 28 cases, but diagnoses among Māori increased.

Co-investigator Associate Professor Clive Aspin said the main barrier for Māori was a lack of culturally safe information and services.

Associate Professor Clive Aspin highlights the need to reduce stigma and improve HIV prevention for Māori. Photo: Supplied

“People still feel whakamā about seeking sexual health services. They’re worried about being judged, misunderstood, or even outed. That’s not good enough in 2025,” he said.

“When Māori can access care and information that reflects who we are, we all stand to benefit.”

The research team presented on the issue earlier this month at the New Zealand Sexual Health Society conference in Auckland.

“One of the goals of the study is to co-create resources to be used by study partners in the community, to enable a better understanding and application of Māori-specific health delivery in HIV prevention,” said Dr Allport.

The HRC announced last week $71.4 million had been invested in health research, including the Whakauae-led study.

Director of Investments Stacey Pene said the funding supported research in areas of importance and priority for New Zealand, and could tangibly contribute to improved health outcomes for all New Zealanders.

The Whakauae project follows on from a PrEP pilot study that ended in December. The new research will begin in October, supported by a group of practitioners and advocates working in Māori sexual health.

Whanganui-based Whakauae is the country’s only iwi-owned health research centre. It is mandated and directly owned by Rangitīkei iwi Ngāti Hauiti.

