Māori and Pasifika candidates rally for votes: ‘Our voices matter in local democracy’

Pasifika and Māori candidates with forum facilitator Salā Marie Young at the Henderson Massey meet-the-candidates event. Photo: LDR Mary Afemata.

Pasifika and Māori candidates in West Auckland say low voter turnout is silencing their communities in local democracy.

Despite making up nearly a quarter of the Henderson-Massey population, they warn that decisions are being made without their input.

During a recent event in West Auckland, a visual exercise showed a concerning reality: although Pasifika people make up 22.2 per cent of Henderson-Massey’s population, only that same percentage is reflected in voter turnout.

Salā Marie Young, the forum facilitator at the event, led the exercise to show the gap between population size and political power.

Salā Marie Young with candidates at the Pasifika and Māori forum in Henderson-Massey. Photo: LDR Mary Afemata.

The message echoed throughout the night regarding decisions around housing, parks, libraries, and youth programmes being made without the input of Pasifika and Māori voices.

‘Without our voice, others decide for us’

Ruta Tai Tonumaivao, convener of the Lemoana West Collective and one of the event organisers, highlighted the importance of representation.

“It’s important for our Pasifika community to know who is standing and what they stand for. We, as a people, really see the tautua, or the service that people provide, and it’s important that they understand the power of having a voice at those tables means for us.

“Without our voice at the table, what happens is others are making decisions on our behalf,” Tonumaivao says.

She also says the forum aims to reverse political invisibility and create civic spaces rooted in culture and open talanoa.

A first for Henderson-Massey

The forum, held on Friday at the Zeal West Auditorium in Henderson, brought together Māori and Pasifika candidates, alongside community members.

Tonumaivao says the idea comes from collective discussions aimed at creating a space for Pasifika voices.

Ruta Tai Tonumaivao, Ella Falakoa and Salā Marie Young organised the forum on behalf of the Le Moana West Collective. Photo: LDR Mary Afemata.

“As a Lemoana West Collective convener, we discussed as a strategic group that this was really important, that we hold space for our Pasifika community to meet the leaders standing as candidates for the Henderson-Massey area, and also for those candidates to hear what our Pasifika community are looking for in them. I believe this was the first Pasifika and Māori candidate forum in Henderson-Massey.”

She praised the turnout, confirming the need for more community-led events like this. ‘I’ve lived in the Henderson-Massey area for close to 24 years, and I’ve not known this type of event to happen.

“We are really grateful for the opportunity to create that space, and pray it isn’t the last.”

Candidates step forward

The panel consisted of six candidates who addressed the community: Dr Will Flavell (Labour), Repeka George-Koteka (Independent), Brooke Loader (Labour), Vincent Naidu (Labour), Leao Tildsley (WestWards), and Oscar Kightley (Labour).

Flavell reflected on the considerable change since his first election. “Nobody looked like me, no one under 30, no Māori. Twelve years later, we’ve seen more Māori and Pacific leaders at the table. That’s a beautiful thing.”

George-Koteka drew on her community development background. “What I carry are the voices of young people who said if anyone believed in them, they could achieve anything.”

For Loader, listening is a priority. “In my first term, I want to be a listener, to hear what people actually want. One of the most important things is authenticity.”

Naidu called for new ways of connecting with residents. “We need a paradigm shift to engage residents beyond the chambers: community hubs, marae, and churches.”

Tildsley says Pacific voices are long overdue in decision-making processes because only we can see through our lenses, and so we need to bring a Pacific lens to local governance.”

Kightley spoke about how lived experience has shaped his politics. “Your politics choose you rather than you choose your politics. It is about the collective being more important than the individual.”

Civic education and culture

Among the attendees was Janet Tuitama, a pastor and member of the Le Moana West Collective committee. It was her first time at a meet-the-candidates event and she recognised its importance in amplifying Pasifika voices and learning about the candidates.

“It is important to get civic education out there and really encourage our Pasifika to vote, to make their voice count.”

Rising participation

Across Auckland, about 60 Pasifika candidates are standing in this year’s local elections, a marked increase from previous cycles.

Young says the forum is more than just introductions. “Tonight was all about awareness, it was about informing our community… We want to know a little bit more about them, their stories, their vulnerabilities, their lived experience.”

Tonumaivao says, “We see the struggles in our neighbourhoods, and the future can look dismal. But we want to provide a space of hope for young people to step up. They are confident, brave, and courageous.”