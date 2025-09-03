Thousands from across Aotearoa gather at Tūrangawaewae Marae

Join the Māori Media collaboration broadcast. Brought to you by Te Ao Māori News, Aukaha News, Tahu News and Te Reo o Te Uru.

8.45am

Ngāti Whakaue gathered are at Tūrangawaewae to acknowledge the passing of Sir Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies. Te Arawa academic, Ngāhuia Te Awekōtuku said marae across the rohe continue to weep for the loss of their mōrehu and the many of their whānau they have lost in the past year.

Te Arawa descendant, Ngāhuia Te Awekōtuku says the marae around still weep the passing of their mōrehu Koro Bom Gillies

8.30am

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has reflected on the passing of several rangatira across the motu, including Dame Tariana Tūria and Takutai Tarsh Kemp.

Kemp, who began her journey with Te Pāti Māori in 2023, had become a strong example and leader for whānau in Tāmaki. Ngarewa-Packer says this year has been the toughest of her life, marked by the loss of so many respected leaders.

Te Pāti Māori member Debbie Ngarewa packer shares her thoughts on the passing of the many rangitra across the motu, including the likes of Takutai Kemp

8.10am

Among the many who are gathering for the kawe mate o te motu, is Whanganui, who are still mourning the loss of Dame Tariana Turia. Whanganui spokesperson and nephew to Dame Tariana, Elijah Pue says the pain is still raw, however, carrying her among the many prominent Māori who have passed away offers healing.

“E āhua pōuri ana, kia hoki atu au ki ngā whakaaro, ki ngā wheako e wheakotia nei e au i roto i ngā tau, te noho tahi ki a Tariana. Heoi anō, e tika ana kia kawea mai tōna wairua ki tēnei kaupapa Māori, nā runga i te kotahitanga o ngā iwi Māori puta noa i te motu.”

Ka kawea atu te mauri o Kahurangi Tariana Turia ki runga o Tūrangawaewae i tēnei rā, rātou ko ngā mate o te wā.

8.05am

Crowds are expected to swell yesterday to similar numbers seen at the tangihanga of Kiingi Tuuheitia.

Numbers are expected to swell today for Day 2 of Koroneihana

8.00am

Mōrena e te iwi, Livestream can be found below.