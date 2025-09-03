Thousands from across Aotearoa gather at Tūrangawaewae Marae

Join the Māori Media collaboration broadcast. Brought to you by Te Ao Māori News, Aukaha News, Tahu News and Te Reo o Te Uru.
8.45am
Ngāti Whakaue gathered are at Tūrangawaewae to acknowledge the passing of Sir Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies. Te Arawa academic, Ngāhuia Te Awekōtuku said marae across the rohe continue to weep for the loss of their mōrehu and the many of their whānau they have lost in the past year.
8.30am
Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has reflected on the passing of several rangatira across the motu, including Dame Tariana Tūria and Takutai Tarsh Kemp.
Kemp, who began her journey with Te Pāti Māori in 2023, had become a strong example and leader for whānau in Tāmaki. Ngarewa-Packer says this year has been the toughest of her life, marked by the loss of so many respected leaders.
8.10am
Among the many who are gathering for the kawe mate o te motu, is Whanganui, who are still mourning the loss of Dame Tariana Turia. Whanganui spokesperson and nephew to Dame Tariana, Elijah Pue says the pain is still raw, however, carrying her among the many prominent Māori who have passed away offers healing.
“E āhua pōuri ana, kia hoki atu au ki ngā whakaaro, ki ngā wheako e wheakotia nei e au i roto i ngā tau, te noho tahi ki a Tariana. Heoi anō, e tika ana kia kawea mai tōna wairua ki tēnei kaupapa Māori, nā runga i te kotahitanga o ngā iwi Māori puta noa i te motu.”
8.05am
Crowds are expected to swell yesterday to similar numbers seen at the tangihanga of Kiingi Tuuheitia.
8.00am
Mōrena e te iwi, Livestream can be found below.