Green MP Benjamin Doyle resigns

Green Party MP Benjamin Doyle has announced they are resigning from Parliament, saying the toll of ongoing threats and public scrutiny and they want to protect the wellbeing of themselves and their whānau.

Doyle, who entered Parliament on the Green Party list in October 2024, said in a written statement this afternoon that the decision followed “months of healing” and reflection.

Their final day in Parliament will be October 3, with plans to deliver a valedictory speech on September 18.

“Over the past months, I have been on a journey of healing. During this time, I have come to the realisation that I cannot complete this journey while in Parliament,” Doyle said.

“After having baseless and violent accusations thrown at me, and an onslaught of hate, vitriol and threats of real-world violence directed at me and my whānau, I have decided to move on from Parliament.

“Whānau is the most precious thing in the world. From the start, I have always said my child is my priority. My tamaiti asked me to leave Parliament, and I am leaving for them and for my own wellbeing.

“I leave Parliament with pride, and that is something nobody can take away from me. It was a pleasure and a privilege to represent and work for the communities that carried me here. I am so grateful for their trust and guidance.

“Our politics, our democracy and our Parliament should be a place for everyone. My time here has shown that we clearly still have work to do. I hope this experience is something that we can all learn and grow from,” Doyle said.

Safety Threats and Online Abuse

Doyle’s decision comes after months of intense public scrutiny and online harassment.

Earlier this year, they were the subject of widespread abuse, including death threats that led Parliamentary Services and police to increase security measures.

A security risk report at the time warned of a real likelihood of violent or stalking behaviour directed towards Doyle and their family.

Doyle’s resignation will trigger the process for the next candidate on the Green Party list to enter Parliament.