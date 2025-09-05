Te Arikinui celebrates first Koroneihana and delivers her first kauhau

Nau mai haere mai e te iwi ki ngā kohinga kōrero mo te Koroneihana tuatahi o Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po.
Day 4 of Koroneihana sees thousands arrive at Tūrangawaewae to mark the first coronation of Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po.
Join the Māori Media collaboration broadcast from 2pm. As we follow the traditional handing over of Te Mauri o Te Matatini from Te Kāhui Maunga to Tainui Waka.
The broadcast is brought to you by Te Ao Māori News, Aukaha News, Tahu News and Te Reo o Te Uru.
Kia ita tonu mai
1.30pm
Following her kauhau, Te Arikinui joined her people of Waikato as they performed the poi ‘Timatangia Te Puea’ followed by the haka ‘He Oranga Mai’
Mātakitaki mai
1.00pm
Te Arikinui, in her kauhau says that it’s time to take action. Whilst acknowledging efforts to raise awareness on the issues impacting Māori. Te Arikinui has announced that she will host an Economic Summit - Ohanga ki Te Ao
11.00am
Pūkōrero from across Aotearoa deliver speeches to honour Te Arikinui ahead of her delivering her first kauhau.
10am
Te Arikinui emerges from Mahinaarangi for the church service on her coronation day.