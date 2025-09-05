Te Arikinui celebrates first Koroneihana and delivers her first kauhau

Nau mai haere mai e te iwi ki ngā kohinga kōrero mo te Koroneihana tuatahi o Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po.

Day 4 of Koroneihana sees thousands arrive at Tūrangawaewae to mark the first coronation of Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po.

Join the Māori Media collaboration broadcast from 2pm. As we follow the traditional handing over of Te Mauri o Te Matatini from Te Kāhui Maunga to Tainui Waka.

The broadcast is brought to you by Te Ao Māori News, Aukaha News, Tahu News and Te Reo o Te Uru.

Kia ita tonu mai

1.30pm

Following her kauhau, Te Arikinui joined her people of Waikato as they performed the poi ‘Timatangia Te Puea’ followed by the haka ‘He Oranga Mai’

Mātakitaki mai

Waiata Tautoko for Te Arikinui's kauhau tuatahi

1.00pm

Te Arikinui, in her kauhau says that it’s time to take action. Whilst acknowledging efforts to raise awareness on the issues impacting Māori. Te Arikinui has announced that she will host an Economic Summit - Ohanga ki Te Ao

Te Arikinui speaks economic success in her kauhau

11.00am

Pūkōrero from across Aotearoa deliver speeches to honour Te Arikinui ahead of her delivering her first kauhau.

Kaikōrero from Ngāi Tahu delivers kōrero at Koroneihana. Photo supplied.

Te Arikinui on her first coronation. Image courtesy of Te Tari o Te Kiingitanga

10am

Te Arikinui emerges from Mahinaarangi for the church service on her coronation day.