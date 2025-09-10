Goodbye Z Kennedy Road, kia ora Z Mataruahou

A fuel station in Ahuriri has a new name Photo: supplied

This article was first published on RNZ.

A Z service station in Ahuriri, Napier has been gifted a new name from Ngāti Pārau.

The site formally known as ‘Z Kennedy Road’, has officially been changed to ‘Z Mataruahou’.

Ngāti Pārau Hapū Trust’s Chairman Joe Tareha said for the hapū to engage with Z was a step in the journey of whakawhanaungatanga - building a strong relationship.

“It acknowledges the mana of the whenua and its story while also setting a precedent for meaningful collaboration and recognition moving forward.”

Mataruahou is the traditional name of Napier Hill, meaning ‘a new face found’ or ‘a new reflection from a hole in the ground’.

Z Energy Limited’s Head of Retail Tim Bailey said working with mana whenua was important.

“It’s part of a broader commitment to Te Ao Māori and reflects our clearer understanding of the historical context in the areas where we operate.”

For the past two and a half years, Z has been engaging with iwi and hapū in communities as a part of reviewing the names of existing sites around the country.

Last year, Z Energy customer general manager Andy Baird told RNZ the motive came after the company’s cultural advisor questioned Hamilton’s ‘Z - K Drive’ abbreviation.

It led to Hamilton’s Kahikatea, Te Papanui and Tuhikaramea, and New Plymouth’s Huatoki service stations adopt new names last year.

Each site’s name was provided by their local hapū, with careful consideration of the history of the whenua.

“It ensures we can carry out this work with care, consideration and integrity. We’re incredibly grateful for their leadership, support, and generosity on our Te Ao Māori journey,” Bailey said.

In the process, Z retailers of 10 years Hamish and Rachael Waddington and their team were welcomed onto Waiohiki marae of Ngāti Kahungunu.

Hamish Waddington said it was the perfect time to rename the station as the store was undergoing a revamp which included adding bilingual signage.

“Having a refreshed name that is meaningful to the community we serve was important, and getting to meet local mana whenua here in Ahuriri to work together on something we’d all be proud of mattered just as much as finding the right name.”

Z Mataruahou was officially unveiled on Thursday 4 September.

By Emma Andrews of RNZ.