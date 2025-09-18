A father’s passion creates an epic rugby memorabilia collection

David Tahana (right) is surrounded by his collection with Hamish Tahana (left), who is helping add to it. Photo: Te Ao with Moana.

Step inside David Tahana’s shed and you’ll find what could be the ultimate man cave, a treasure trove packed with thousands of pieces of rugby memorabilia collected over decades.

Signed jerseys, All Black caps, rare rugby balls and framed autographs of legends past and present line the walls. Every corner tells a story, and for David, each item is priceless.

Among his favourites is a limited-edition Jonah Lomu jersey, worn and signed by the late great himself.

“It’s very special, even more special now that he’s not here anymore. That’s something I’ll never sell. To me, it’s priceless.”

His collection began with an All Black cap bought from a Canterbury shop in Whanganui more than 30 years ago.

“I’ve never worn it. It’s always been hanging up in my shed,” says David, of Te Ātihaunui-a-Pāpārangi.

From there, the passion snowballed; online auctions, second-hand stores, and even the help of his sons sneaking deliveries past his partner have helped expand the collection into what now resembles a rugby museum.

“She keeps saying I’ve got enough now,” he says, admitting that sometimes his sons Hamish and Jared secretly courier items into the shed after dark.

Hamish says, “Usually at night we’ve got to get past the house and into the shed without any lights turning on.”

It’s not just the men’s game he celebrates. David has begun adding Black Ferns caps and jerseys, and says women’s rugby is an exciting part of the sport’s future.

“I think women’s rugby is getting a lot bigger now, and they’ve got a good team.”

David shows his niece, Te Ao with Moana reporter Jessica Tyson, his most rare piece. Photo: Te Ao with Moana.

Still, certain pieces stand above the rest. His rarest item is a framed set of autographs from every All Blacks captain between 1903 and 2003.

“Over half of these guys here passed away now. So that’s probably my rarest thing I’ve got,” says David.

Rugby has always been in the Tahana family’s blood. David is a sibling of 10 raised by a father who loved the sport. David himself once played for the Whanganui Pirates.

His favourite player is Christian Cullen, whose sidestep magic earned him pride of place in David’s heart.

“There’s a lot of other good players out there, but he’s just my favourite. I just liked watching him play, especially in the black Jersey and for the Hurricanes.”

For Father’s Day, his sons even surprised him with a video message from Cullen, a moment David still calls “a good surprise.”

But the collection isn’t only about the past. Medals from David’s son Hamish, who has represented New Zealand in the sport of goalball for visually impaired athletes, also hang proudly in the shed. “I’m very proud of him,” David says.

As for the dollar value of his collection, David says, “People say it’s worth a lot of money, but to me it doesn’t matter. I’ll never sell it. I’ll just pass it down to my sons – maybe they’ll make it even bigger.”

At the top of his wish list is a visit from the rugby greats themselves.

“It’s only a dream,” he says, “but I’d love the All Blacks to come here one day, have a look around and maybe sign a jersey for me.”

Until then, his rugby sanctuary will keep growing, part passion, part obsession, and a living tribute to the game he loves.