He Aha te Whakatau? A week is a long time in politics

On the latest episode of He Aha te Whakatau, the discussion centred on challenges to Christopher Luxon’s leadership of the National Party.

The Te Ao Māori News podcast focused on recent political developments in Aotearoa, including shifting alliances, social disparities, and policy discussions.

On Wednesday, political attention turned to a second leadership challenge for the Prime Minister. The National Party caucus met in Wellington for an emergency meeting, where the Prime Minister avoided a leadership challenge and secured his position.

Addressing reporters for all of 75 seconds, Luxon stated: “Look, we are completely focused on delivering for New Zealanders, and stability and strong economic management are what matter most to this team.”

This comes just days after the announcement of the National Party 2026 candidate list - in which there were no Māori in the top 10.

Promises, or lack of, made by political parties to Iwi Leaders

In recent weeks in Te Wai Pounamu, political leaders from New Zealand First and the Labour Party attended the Iwi Leaders Forum. Winston Peters answered questions from iwi leaders, reflecting ongoing debates regarding government policies and Māori representation.

These discussions aligned with the release of the Ministry of Social Development’s (MSD) 2026 report, showing that 25% of Māori children live in material hardship and 12% in severe hardship, figures above the national average that highlight ongoing social challenges.

Questions regarding representation emerged with the release of the National Party list, after no Māori candidates were placed in Luxon’s top ten. At the same time, parliamentary speaker Gerry Brownlee received a high-ranking position.

The Green Party announced the Te Wao Nui a Tāne policy, proposing a $2.44 billion investment into marae as critical community infrastructure.

Meanwhile, public debate continues regarding the Treaty. Public demonstrations have taken place regarding changes to the Treaty, while the government faces criticism over the Treaty Principles Reform bill, which critics argue is more restrictive than its predecessor.

The Waitangi Tribunal has described the bill as a breach of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.