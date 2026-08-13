Quake-hit Ōhakune gets water back after pipeline repair

Water is finally flowing back into Ohakune taps, but the ordeal is far from over for a town left high and dry by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake.

While the network is fully charged following weeks of strain, a strict boil-water notice remains in place, and residents are urged to conserve supplies while the local reservoir refills.

A Complex Battle in Rugged Terrain

The crisis ignited on July 25 when a quake near Taumarunui cracked a critical five-kilometre raw-water pipeline buried in the treacherous, mountainous terrain near Mt Ruapehu.

Locating and fixing the break proved brutally difficult. Once repaired, a stubborn airlock blocked raw water from reaching the treatment plant, forcing engineers to adopt a painfully slow, cautious approach to repressurising the line to prevent catastrophic secondary ruptures.

The Human Toll

The outage cut off Ohakune’s roughly 1,300 residents from a reticulated supply. Although authorities deployed tankers and distributed 5,700 emergency water containers, the ground-level reality for families was harsh.

Iwi spokesperson Helen Leahy said whānau had to resort to fetching water straight from local creeks, throwing their energy into protecting the most vulnerable—including kaumātua and hapū māmā.

“We have a lot of resources we can use; we just need to be in the know,” Leahy said, highlighting a communication lag that left locals feeling stranded.

“It took too long for us to be told what the situation was.”

Demanding Accountability

Despite a $10 million upgrade to the town’s water treatment plant last year, the crisis exposed a dangerous blind spot in the pipeline’s infrastructure.

Leahy and local communities are now pressing for a full review to understand why the pipeline’s vulnerability wasn’t flagged earlier and how to spare whānau future anxiety.

The Ruapehu District Council has confirmed it will investigate the full extent of the earthquake damage and evaluate its response protocols.

In the meantime, testing is underway, and residents must continue boiling all drinking and cooking water for at least two minutes.