‘Racism, misogyny, sexism’: Reverend’s parting shot at city council

Reverand Evelyn Cook (right) is finishing up at Invercargill City Council, where she is a mana whenua representative for Wāihopai Rūnaka. Photo: LDR.

A departing mana whenua representative has given a raw reflection of her experience at Invercargill City Council, highlighting issues of racism, misogyny and sexism.

Reverend Evelyn Cook delivered an impassioned valedictory speech at the final meeting of the term on Tuesday, sharing challenges from her four years in the role.

Cook lamented behaviour she had witnessed around the council table in a special message to those who would come after.

“I wish you to understand the power and the hurt that careless words create. The casual racism. The sometimes-intentional sexism. The misogyny. The lack of respect for one another, that I have seen in this room.

“Not from everybody, and some of you know who you are, and some of you don’t care. And that’s okay.

“But it matters, because you’re elected by the people of this city. You’re paid by them, to be examples of what decision making can be.”

Mana whenua representatives are not elected to council but rather put forward by their respective rūnanga.

Cook pointed out those who sent her there were also ratepayers, and she was accountable every time she went to the marae, got on a bus or visited the supermarket — not just every three years.

“So, if you think I had an easy ride, forget it.”

Reverand Evelyn Cook has represented Wāihopai Rūnaka at Invercargill City Council since 2021. Credit: ODT/Supplied.

She hoped she had upheld the mana of her whānau, hapū, iwi, and God.

Departing three-term councillor Lesley Soper also had some pointed words during her speech, saying she had worked with good people during her long political career and “two largely disappointing Invercargill mayors”.

Both mayors were lucky to have committed colleagues who kept the ship on track, she said.

Mayor Nobby Clark began his short speech in an astrological fashion by telling everyone he was a Virgo.

Following that revelation, Clark said the council had achieved a lot in recent years while acknowledging issues he had created due to “indiscretions”.

In 2024, the mayor was the subject of two code of conduct breaches relating to comments made at a private event and an appearance on a TV show.

Long-serving councillor Peter Kett shared stories of his experiences in Invercargill and finished on an emotional note as he recounted a health scare.

Departing members were gifted an engraved badge commemorating their years of service.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air