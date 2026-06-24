Rotorua iwi Ngāti Whakaue launches ‘world-first’ papakāinga aged care model

Dr Mariana Morrison speaking about Ngāti Whakaue's "world-first" model of kaumātua care, which was launched at Te Puia in Rotorua on Friday. Photo / Liz Sturt, A Gifted View Photography

A Rotorua iwi has launched a “world-first” aged care model designed to support kaumātua at home for as long as possible.

Ngāti Whakaue unveiled the papakāinga model of care “designed by iwi, for iwi” at Te Puia in Rotorua on Friday.

About 160 people attended the launch, including Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora, Iwi Māori Partnership Boards and Ngāti Whakaue representatives.

Ngāti Whakaue has been working with Te Rau Ora – the kaupapa Māori health workforce development organisation for Aotearoa – to address who will care for the iwi’s ageing population, and where.

A Te Rau Ora statement said the Ngāti Whakaue Endowment commissioned research to understand what ageing looked like within the iwi.

Stories of “barriers”, unmet need and “quiet heroism” of whānau caring for their koeke [elderly] without clinical training or system support were reported.

The statement said Dr Mariana Morrison designed a papakāinga “world-first” model of care based on the research.

The report grew into a consortium of kaupapa Māori providers from Te Puke to Tūrangi, a workforce strategy with Te Rau Ora and a model that the group said could reshape how iwi across the motu supported their ageing populations.

“This is a papakāinga model of care designed by iwi, for iwi. It’s about nurturing our kaumātua to age in place, on their whenua, surrounded by their whānau,” Morrison said in the statement.

Morrison told the Rotorua Daily Post she had been working on the model for 18 months.

Morrison said the partnership between Ngāti Whakaue and Te Rau Ora was about the “unregulated workforce”, which she defined as “whānau that support whānau”.

The partnership aimed to develop a bespoke training programme that adhered to the New Zealand Qualifications Authority frameworks.

Morrison said whānau feedback reported the current aged care model was “not fit for purpose” and did not provide equitable service provision for whānau who supported kaumātua.

Her personal aspiration was for a Ngāti Whakaue care home to eventually be established.

Morrison said there was a “sense of urgency” for addressing the need for aged residential care beds.

A 2024 report by Health NZ Te Whatu Ora found if historical building rates continued, there could be a shortage of almost 12,000 aged residential care beds by 2032, RNZ reported.

Dr Mariana Morrison at Te Puia in Rotorua on Friday. Photo / Liz Sturt, A Gifted View Photography

Due to current occupancy levels, Morrison understood that if her father needed rest home or hospital-level care, “he would need to go to Tairāwhiti”.

If the papakāinga model of care were in place, “it would be how do we support him or our kaumātua to age with mana while remaining connected to their whānau, whenua and marae?”

“That’s the whole point, I suppose, we’re not trying to create another service. We’re creating a collective response to age well on papakāinga for as long as possible ... ”

She acknowledged it was “inevitable” that some would need rest home care, such as those with mate wareware [dementia].

Morrison was calling for investment to implement the model.

Funding boost for residential aged care providers

Last week, Health Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Health Minister Casey Costello announced a funding boost worth about $79 million to residential aged care providers for the 2026/27 financial year.

Costello said the investment complemented broader work already underway to modernise aged care services and ensure they remained sustainable as demand grew.

“We know the current aged care model is out of date and needs to evolve to meet the needs of New Zealand’s ageing population, with reform work underway,” she said.

The Government announced last year that a Ministerial Advisory Group would review aged care sector funding, with work beginning in January.

Costello said the group would deliver its report to ministers in the next few weeks.

She said the funding boost provided additional support to the aged care sector as it worked through the reform process.

Brown said a key focus of the package was helping older people move more quickly into the care setting that best met their needs.

“Too often, older people remain in hospital longer than necessary while waiting to transition into residential care, contributing to delayed discharges and reducing capacity for other patients who need hospital treatment.

“Helping people move into the right care setting sooner can improve patient outcomes, reduce pressure on hospitals, and ensure beds are available for those who need acute and urgent care.”

Head of the Aged Care Association, Tracey Martin, told RNZ’s Morning Report it was pleased to see the Government recognising that its sector could relieve pressure on hospitals.

She said some of the funding would go towards getting more people discharged from the hospital and sent to residential care providers.

Aged residential care providers had four times the beds hospitals did; however, they were already about 95% full, RNZ reported.

Health NZ was contacted for comment.

- NZ Herald