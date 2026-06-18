Koha Kai founder Janice to contest Invercargill for Labour in 2026 election

After more than a decade working in the community sector, Janice Lee hopes to bring local voices to Parliament,as Labour’s candidate in the 2026 Election

“I may not have a university degree, but I’ve got a hell of a lot of life experience, and I want to be able to bring that in,” says Lee.

The founder of Koha Kai has built a strong reputation through her work supporting some of Southland’s most vulnerable people.

“I have a deep affinity for our vulnerable people here, both disabled people and our seniors, our Kaumātua. They need to have better representation, that’s where my passion sits,” says Lee

For many living in Te Waipounamu, Lee is best known through Koha Kai, an organisation that provides employment training and work experience opportunities for people with disabilities while helping supply food to those who need it most. The initiative has grown into a well-known community organisation, working alongside local businesses, volunteers, and support services across the region.

Why Janice Lee is running for Invercargill in the 2026 election

Raised in Invercargill, Lee says concerns about the rising cost of living, access to affordable food and job security were major factors behind her decision to stand.

She says many of the issues she sees through her work at Koha Kai reflect wider challenges facing Southland families. From rising household costs to uncertainty around employment, Lee believes communities are looking for practical solutions and stronger representation.

“The key issues at the moment down here is the cost of living, making food affordable and accessible, having jobs,” says Lee.

Her campaign comes as political parties begin preparing for the 2026 election, with Labour seeking to reconnect with voters across regional Aotearoa. Lee says her decision to stand was driven not by a lifelong ambition to enter politics, but by what she has witnessed firsthand through her work in the community.

Working closely with people affected by economic hardship has given her insight into the pressures many households face, particularly those already struggling to make ends meet.

Koha Kai and community leadership shape Lee’s campaign

Alongside her work with Koha Kai, Lee has held a range of community and governance roles. She is a member of the Murihiku Kai Collective and has served on several boards, including KUMA, the Southern Māori Business Network Association.

Those roles have allowed her to work alongside community leaders, business owners and organisations focused on improving outcomes for people across Murihiku. Lee says the experience has given her a broad understanding of both the opportunities and the challenges facing Invercargill and the surrounding rural communities.

She believes many people in the south have strong views about the future of their communities, but do not always feel heard in national decision-making.

“I don’t actually see us as being underdogs in any way. I believe that the people of Invercargill and the people in the rural districts that I’m representing, they’ve got an inner strength, but they’re quite often muffled,” she says.

Lee says her approach is grounded in practical experience and a strong connection to the communities she has worked alongside for many years. She hopes that background will offer voters a different perspective on representation and leadership.

“I see myself as being someone who is able to speak on behalf of them, and it’s not just to do with the city,” says Lee

As the race for Invercargill begins to take shape, Lee says her focus remains on the people and communities she has spent years supporting. While the day-to-day work of Koha Kai continues, attention is increasingly turning to her campaign and whether her community-focused approach will resonate with voters across the electorate.