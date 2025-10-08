Ariki Te Rangimaheu Te Heuheu Tūkino IX takes father’s kawe mate onto Waahi Paa

With only three weeks since the passing of the late chief Tumu Te Heuheu, his son Te Rangimaheu makes his first appearance as Ariki at the Waahi Paa Poukai

Hundreds gathered at Waahi Paa for the annual poukai, which is celebrating its 58th anniversary.

This year’s poukai carried added significance with the arrival of paramount chief of Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ariki Te Rangimaheu Te Heuheu Tūkino IX, in what is thought to be his first public appearance since the passing of his father, the late ariki of Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VII.

Māngai of the Kiingitanga, Rāhui Papa, says it was a special occasion that not only strengthened the ties between the two royal houses, but also emphasised the enduring relationship between Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Waikato.

“Ko te whakakotahitanga o ngā whare ariki e rua, te whare o Te Wherowhero rāua ko te whare o Te Heuheu, e whakangātahi mai ana, ka mutu, i whakakanohi Te Arikinui i te aroha nui o Te Whare o Te Heuheu.”

While a first for Te Rangimaheu as ariki, it has been quite a common occurrence for Ngāti Tūwharetoa to attend poukai at Waahi Paa.

“I te wā i mate tana matua a Tā Hepi, ko Waahi te poukai i whai mai. Nō reira, i kawea mai te mate o Tā Hepi. I te wā i mate tana karanga tamaiti a Johnny Te Heuheu, ko Waahi te Poukai i whai mai.”

Haramai mai he tētēkura

The poukai at Waahi was a special occasion for both iwi, with Te Arikinui Kuini Ngawai hono i te po not only being present during the tangihanga of Tā Tumu as support for the iwi, but also the new ariki of Tūwharetoa, Te Rangimaheu.

Ngāti Tūwharetoa board member Ngahere Wall noted how early both ariki were in their reigns, with Te Arikinui just a year into hers following the passing of her father, Kiingi Tuheitia.

“Te kōrero o tō tātou nei tupuna, waiho mā ō tātou nei reanga kei te haramai, mā rātou e whakakikī ngā whāwhārua. Anā, ināianei ko Te Rangimaheu tētahi. Nāna anō hoki te kōrero hinga atu he tētēkura, haramai he tētēkura.”