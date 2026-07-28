“Probably tamariki Māori”: Minister Potaka celebrates decline in emergency housing numbers

Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka is celebrating a drop in the number of tamariki living in emergency accommodation in Hamilton, but Labour says the Government is ignoring thousands of families being turned away from emergency housing.

In a social media post, Potaka said the number of children in emergency housing in Hamilton had fallen from 750 in 2022 to “around 100 today”. The figures are based on Ministry of Social Development (MSD) data.

Since taking office and taking on the Associate Housing portfolio, Potaka has highlighted the Government’s efforts to reduce reliance on emergency accommodation and move whānau into what he describes as “ahuru mōwai” - safe, sustainable housing.

Minister applauds community housing providers

Potaka said the change was a significant improvement for tamariki, particularly Māori children.

“Isn’t it amazing that those kids are probably tamariki Māori, now in homes, not in hotels.”

Potaka said many tamariki who have left emergency accommodation are now living in community housing provided by organisations across the Waikato.

“Te tokomaha kua haere ki ngā whare hapori nei. Me ngā whare kua hangaia mai e ngā rōpū pērā i a Emerge, Ka Ururoa Aotearoa, pera i a Te Rūnanga o Kirikiriroa.”

But Labour housing spokesperson Kieran McAnulty criticised the Government’s focus on the number of people leaving emergency housing, saying it does not reflect those being turned away.

“All they talk about is the number of people who have left emergency housing; they never front up on the number of people who have been denied emergency housing.”

Numbers reveal what’s happening

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MHUD) Homelessness Insights Report, between 1 October 2025 and 31 March 2026, MSD received 12,207 emergency housing applications.

Of these, 8,154 applications resulted in emergency housing grants, representing 66.8% of all applications, while 4,053 applications were declined, making up 33.2% of applications received.

McAnulty also argued that many people moving into social housing were benefiting from homes funded and started under the previous government.

“This government has told Kāinga Ora not to expand its number of houses; they’ve underfunded community housing providers.”

Potaka says moving whānau out of emergency accommodation has positive outcomes, saying that motel stays can negatively affect whānau wellbeing and wider community outcomes.

“Ērā whare ohorere, ērā mōtera, e hoa, whakaiti i te ōhanga me te oranga o ngā whānau Māori ki Hamutana.”