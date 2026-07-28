Tainui’s golden boy: Lewis Clareburt takes 200m butterfly in Glasgow

Aotearoa’s medal tally continues to grow, with Lewis Clareburt (Tainui) winning gold in the men’s 200m butterfly, claiming his second medal of the Games.

The 200m butterfly is one of Clareburt’s strongest events, having previously won Commonwealth gold in Birmingham in 2022.

Carter Swift (Ngāpuhi) came out flying in the men’s 100m freestyle, clocking a strong 48.77 in the semifinals to qualify for the final.

Māori athletes continue to shine across the board, with the Aotearoa women’s 3x3 basketball team remaining unbeaten after defeating hosts Scotland 21-12, extending their winning streak and securing a place in the quarter-finals.

Courtney McGregor makes comeback

In artistic gymnastics, Courtney McGregor (Ngāti Kahungunu) delivered another strong performance, finishing fifth in the women’s vault final.

I tae atu a Courtney McGregor (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Pāhauwera) ki Ngā Taumāhekeheke Hoa Whenua i te tau 2014, engari kāre ia i whai wāhi atu nā runga i tana wharanga. Photo / Getty.

Twelve years after withdrawing from the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games as a 15-year-old due to a knee injury, McGregor has returned to compete on the same stage while also studying medicine.

More action ahead for Aotearoa in Glasgow

Despite Shannon McIlroy’s win over his Singaporean opponent 8-3, 6-6 in the last round, it was not enough to progress to the semifinals.

The women’s 100m sprint heats began, but Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine) did not race, receiving a bye straight through to the women’s 100m final.

It is all go for Briana Stephenson (Tainui, Ngāti Kahungunu), who will make her Commonwealth Games debut in the women’s heptathlon, a seven-event athletics competition starting with the 100m hurdles.

E whai ake nei (NZT):

8.20 am: Erika Fairweather - Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay

9.10 pm: Briana Stephenson - 100m Hurdles (Heptathlon)

9.30 pm: Lewis Clareburt - Men’s 400m Individual Medley heats

10.10 pm: Briana Stephenson - High Jump (Heptathlon)

10.22 pm: Chelsey Edwards (Ngāti Raukawa) - Women’s 50m freestyle heats

4.30 am Wednesday: Te Tuhi Lewis, Christian Martin and Aidan Tonge - Men’s 3x3 basketball quarter-final

6.00 am: Wednesday: Silver Ferns - Pool match vs Uganda

6.00 am: Wednesday: Briana Stephenson - Shot Put (Heptathlon)