Ngāpuhi wahine becomes first Victoria Police officer to receive moko kauae

This article was first published on RNZ.

Leading Senior Constable Marlene Drummond is the first Victoria Police officer to wear moko kauae.

After years of consideration, Drummond felt honoured and privileged to receive her moko kauae, visually representing who she is as a wāhine Māori of Ngāpuhi.

“I feel anchored to my heritage and ancestry, like I’m carrying my Nanny with me,” she said.

Drummond received her kauae through the traditional method of uhi, or chisel.

Marlene Drummond after receiving her moko kauae Photo: Victoria Police / Facebook

She joined Victoria Police in 2005 after moving from Tāmaki Makaurau. This year she became a Victoria Police Women of Colour Network committee member to support other Māori and Pacific Islander employees.

Tattoos on the face, head, and front of the neck are not permitted in the Victoria Police force.

However, an amendment to its Uniform and Appearance Standards policy in March 2024 meant employees could apply for an exemption on genuine medical, cultural, or religious grounds, which Drummond took the chance on.

Victoria Police records indicate that Drummond was the first to apply for a facial tattoo and the first to be approved.

Among those who celebrated the occasion were her whānau, police colleagues, the Victoria Police Women of Colour Network, and Queensland Police wahine Brenda Lee.

By Emma Andrews of RNZ.