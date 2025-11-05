Iwi Chairs intervene as Te Pāti Māori faces internal divisions

Iwi leaders meet with Te Pāti Māori to address internal tensions and strengthen unity ahead of next year’s election.

The National Iwi Chairs Forum has met with Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rāwiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer to discuss internal issues within the party and seek solutions ahead of next year’s general election.

Iwi leaders from across the country met with the party at Parliament last night to gain a clearer understanding of recent events that have unfolded within Te Pāti Māori.

Iwi Chairs Forum (ICF) spokesperson and Ngāti Kahungunu Chair, Bayden Barber, says the hui aimed to bridge growing divisions within the party and restore unity among its members.

He says the party must remain focused and united heading into next year’s election.

“Kotahi anake te tau tae atu rā ki te whiringa pōti matua o te motu. Mehemea, ka wāwāhi rua tāku e whakapae nei kāre mātou e whai mana nei ki roto i te pāremata, te kāwanatanga.”

Party leadership questioned

Following allegations last month from Eru Kapa-Kingi, who claimed bullying and described a “dictatorship model” within the party, questions have been raised over whether the executive leadership team is fit to lead Te Pāti Māori into the future.

Party president John Tamihere has been among those under scrutiny, with concerns raised about whether his leadership on the national executive remains viable.

In addition, Te Tai Tonga MP Tākuta Ferris has launched a petition calling for Tamihere’s removal from the party’s leadership team.

Barber says Tamihere must consider the impact of the internal conflict and focus on the broader vision for the party.

“Me whakaaro a JT ki te rautaki nui o te pāti. Tāku nei ki a ia, me kimi te oranga i te tuatahi.”

Furthermore, the internal conflict within the party is leading to sadness and annoyance of the party’s supporters.

“Ehara tēnei take i te take pāti Māori anake. Kua hōrapa haere ki ngā whaitua, ki ngā takutai moana o te motu. Kua pōuri katoa te iwi Māori i ēnei whanonga. Me mutu.”

NCIF engagement

Nā tēnei huihuinga me ngā kaiārahi takirua o Te Pāti Māori i hua mai ai te kōrero ka hui tahi rātou ko te kāhui rangatira ā iwi me Mariameno Kapa-Kingi rāua ko Tākuta Ferris hei ngā rā kei mua i te aroaro.

Ko te take ka pērā rātou ko ngā rangatira ā iwi, me rongo ki ngā taha e rua o te tohe kia puta ai tētahi māramatanga kei waenganui anō i te pāti.

Ko tētahi āhuatanga rerekē ki a Barber, ko te whakawhiu i te kupu mā te pae pāhopori.

Hei tāna me hui tahi ā kanohi nei ngā taha e rua o Te Pāti Māori i tēnei wā, mā konā e ora anō ai te pāti.

“Kua huri ētahi whakaaro i roto i ngā kōrero. Koirā tā mātou i whai ai mō ngā taha e rua. Anei te pikitia nui.”

Hei tua atu ko te āki nui a te kāhui rangatira ā iwi ki Te Pāti Māori, kia tū pakari, kia whakariterite rātou i a rātou anō kia tānekaha ai te tū mō te pōtitanga ā motu, hei tērā tau.

“Whakatikaina te whare, purua ngā āputa i roto i te waka kei toromi katoa te pāti rā.”

Hei ngā rā e tū mai nei, hui tahi ai te kāhui rangatira ā iwi ki te taha o Mariameno Kapa-Kingi rāua ko Tākuta Ferris, kia mārama ai rātou ki ngā take o tērā taha o te waka.