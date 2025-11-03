Te Pāti Māori electorate branch calls for party president John Tamihere’s resignation

This article was first published by RNZ

The executive of one of Te Pāti Māori’s electorates is petitioning for the party’s president to stand down, saying the “kaupapa deserves better.”

The call for John Tamihere’s resignation comes following a vote by party members to suspend Te Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

The decision, however, was not unanimous.

The executive of Te Tai Tonga electorate, which covered the South Island and parts of Wellington, abstained from the resolution to suspend Kapa-Kingi at a National Council hui last month, and later called for a vote of no confidence in Tamihere.

Now it was petitioning for Tamihere’s immediate resignation.

“Leadership within Te Ao Māori is sacred - when it strays from tika, pono and aroha, it must be held to account,” the executive posted on Instagram.

The petition, which was first posted last week, said Tamihere had not acted in good faith, and needed to resign “so that the mana of Te Pāti Māori may be restored, and the voice of our people remain steadfast, united, and grounded in truth.”

As at 11am Monday, it had 71 signatures.

Last week, Te Tai Tonga MP Tākuta Ferris told 1 News he supported Kapa-Kingi, and did not agree with the motion to suspend her.

“Meno has held herself well. She has shown great restraint. She has restrained others from taking action at times,” he said.

Kapa-Kingi has also been publicly backed by Tāmaki Makaurau MP Oriini Kaipara, despite the Tāmaki Makaurau electorate executive voting in favour of her suspension.

RNZ contacted Tamihere and Ferris for comment.

By Giles Dexter of RNZ