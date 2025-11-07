Conservation Boards set to lose functions under new law

Unease is building over law changes that could see Conservation Boards sidelined.

However, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka says Conservation Boards and the New Zealand Conservation Authority will continue to play an important role in the way conservation land is managed.

The fifteen boards across New Zealand are made up of local people nominated by their communities or iwi, and appointed by the Minister to monitor DOC’s work in their regions and advise the NZ Conservation Authority ( Te Pou Atawhai o te Taiao).

The Authority in turn provides DOC and the Minister with independent policy advice.

The Boards have a statutory role in reviewing DOC’s regional management plans and the Authority must approve National Park plans.

In its submission on the Government’s plan to “modernise” conservation land management, the West Coast (Tai Poutini) Conservation Board says there is serious concern at the proposal to remove significant functions from both the Boards and the NZCA.

Those functions included the need for the Boards and the Authority to approve conservation management plans and strategies as well as Park plans, Board chair Mike Legge submitted.

“These approvals would be given directly to the Minister of Conservation without the input of either the Conservation Boards or the NZCA.

“This Board also has concerns that the proposed draft document also appears to limit input by iwi. “

The Conservation Authority, currently headed by Edward Ellison (Ngāi Tahu), also has strong misgivings about the proposed legislation.

“Firstly, we consider the theme for the National Conservation Policy Statement ‘modernising the conservation system’ is a misleading title, “ the Authority submitted.

“The proposed document is more of an enabling document, promoting economic development over conservation values.

“The proposal will reduce the role of the NZCA and Conservation Boards - therefore the public voice in statutory planning and advisory functions is much reduced.”

It was not clear how the proposed actions would result in better conservation outcomes, or how they would ensure that biodiversity was protected, the Authority said.

“We again reiterate our disappointment in the lack of engagement with the NZCA, Conservation Boards, iwi and the public … in preparing this policy; we believe the feedback we and others have provided has been largely ignored.”

And at the meeting of the West Coast Conservation Board last month, the Minister’s absence at the last two meetings of Board Chairs in Wellington was a further cause for disappointment.

There had been a question mark hanging over whether the regular meeting should go ahead both this year and last, Dr Legge said.

“The Minister was invited but he didn’t turn up … didn’t put an apology in, which was very disappointing. It’s a really valuable meeting- especially for new chairs and DOC always puts on some good topical presentations.”

LDR asked the Minister’s office if his no-show reflected an uncertain future for Conservation Boards.

That was not the case and no snub was intended, a spokesperson said.

The Board chairs’ meeting early this year had coincided with the lead-up to Waitangi commemorations, while the October one had clashed with a prior engagement.

“The Minister values Conservation Boards and the vital role they play in ensuring local voices are heard in conservation. He regularly engages with the New Zealand Conservation Authority (NZCA) and appreciates updates from Chair Edward Ellison, “ the spokesperson said.

Conservation Boards have a statutory role in reviewing DOC’s regional management plans. Credit: Lois Williams / LDR

The NZCA and Conservation Boards would remain key advisers under the conservation law reforms, providing input on the National Conservation Policy Statement and area plans, with the Minister required to consider their feedback.

“These changes create a single, coherent system where the Government sets the rules and is accountable for decisions. This avoids the current misalignment where plans can restrict activities that align with good conservation outcomes.”

Statutory checks and safeguards would remain, ensuring conservation lands were protected while allowing practical, balanced use that reflects Government policy, the Minister’s spokesperson said.

The Conservation Acts (Land Management) Amendment Bill is set to be introduced to Parliament at the end of the year.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.