Canterbury school celebrates 10 years of bilingual reo Māori unit

Rangiora Borough School students have been immersing themselves in te reo Māori and Māori culture. Photo: supplied by Rangiora Borough School

Rangiora Borough School is celebrating 10 years since it established a bilingual unit, Ngā Rākau e Rua.

The unit has special character status with more than 50 percent of the curriculum taught in te reo Māori, board of trustees member David Brandts-Giesen said.

It operates alongside the state primary school, which opened in 1873.

“Tamariki come from a wide range of cultural backgrounds - mostly Māori, but the Ngā Rākau Rua welcomes all students who are keen to experience bilingual education, learn te reo and identify with Māori culture,” Brandts-Giesen said.

“With Ngā Rākau Rua being at the heart of the school, there are many opportunities for all Rangiora Borough School students to learn about Māori culture, as they live and breathe the two worlds of Te Ao Māori and Te Ao Pākehā.”

Because of the special character status, students do not need to live in Rangiora.

Rangiora Borough School students express themselves through Māori culture. Photo: supplied by Rangiora Borough School

Anna Tomasi is a parent of two children who joined Ngā Rākau Rua three years ago.

She admitted she knew little about this type of learning, but her children were keen to give it a go.

“Fast forward three years and we have seen them both develop a strong sense of identity, self-confidence and leadership, along with continuing to grow academically and with their sports.”

Assistant principal and Ngā Rākau e Rua kaihautū Whaea Liana Abraham said the children are taught the core subjects of maths, reading and writing, with te reo Māori embedded throughout the day.

“The intention has been to expose tamariki and whānau to a variety of practices that are connected to the indigenous language that is contextualised for deeper understanding of Māori identity.”

As part of their learning, students enjoy marae stays, waka rides and visits to other schools which operate with bilingual education.

Abraham said there were multiple benefits for the students, including improving language skills and understanding cultural diversity.

Speaking te reo Māori also helps to revitalise the language, she said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.