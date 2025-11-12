Pay gap persists for Invercargill mana whenua reps

Invercargill City Council has voted to pay its mana whenua representatives less than councillors. Credit: Supplied.

A pay gap affecting mana whenua representatives at a southern council will persist despite pushback.

On Tuesday, Invercargill City Council voted to pay its mana whenua representatives $49,275 for the upcoming term compared to $54,347 for councillors.

The proposed disparity drew criticism from departing mana whenua appointee Evelyn Cook last week, who said she was offended by it.

But first-term councillor Andrea de Vries was the only member to verbally oppose the gap at Tuesday’s meeting.

De Vries pointed out the council likely undertook a previous representation review with a goal of upholding its commitments and obligations under Te Tiriti.

“Te Tiriti is not about having mana or dominance over another party. It is about how we work together in partnership.

Councillor Andrea de Vries was vocal in her support of paying the representatives more. Credit: Supplied.

“And that is why I believe that we should be looking at an equal rate of what the minimum role that a councillor at this table is going to be remunerated at — should be the same for a mana whenua representative.”

Her comments followed a reflection from Darren Ludlow that the council’s last representation review showed a preference for mana whenua seats over Māori wards.

Earlier in the meeting, de Vries also took exception with how the council paper had been presented, saying it did not acknowledge other independent representatives and gave the impression mana whenua were the only group getting paid.

Councillor Alex Crackett agreed, fearing the focus on remuneration for the appointees created divisive conversation in the community.

Council manager governance and legal Michael Morris said the reason for keeping them separate was to reflect mana and status.

Present at Tuesday’s meeting was councillor Barry Stewart, who said he did not think the representatives should be paid at all.

Departing mana whenua representative Evelyn Cook is offended by the pay gap. Photo: Supplied

Departing representative Cook said last week that the role included work which was not reimbursed, such as discussions for the city’s new museum. She hoped the representatives had proven their value after four years.

Councillors Ludlow, Ria Bond, Grant Dermody and Steve Broad spoke in support of different remuneration based on the difference in roles.

Ultimately, the only councillors to vote against the recommendations were de Vries, Marcus Lush and Stewart.

Mayor Tom Campbell said last week the proposed pay for councillors was higher because it included roles such as chairing subcommittees, and mana whenua representatives did not carry those additional responsibilities.

He has also acknowledged the representatives would sit on the same number of committees as councillors this term, which was an increase in their involvement.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air