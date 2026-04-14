Cyclone Vaianu: Ruātoki residents still without power, water boil notice in place

Ruātoki residents remain without power following Cyclone Vaianu, as the isolated Eastern Bay of Plenty community begins the work of restoring the whenua after flooding, fallen trees and widespread infrastructure damage.

Cyclone Vaianu tracked south-west across the Pacific before brushing New Zealand’s north-eastern coastline, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

While the system weakened as it moved south, slow-moving rain bands dumped significant rainfall across inland catchments like Ruātoki, where steep terrain and river systems increase the risk of flooding.

Gusty winds have brought down trees across the valley, while heavy rain has caused rivers to rise and spill into surrounding areas.

Te Wharekura o Ruātoki has remained open as an evacuation centre for those needing support.

Principal Te Rangihaeata Hare says the kura is well prepared to care for the community.

“Pēnā ētahi kei te māharahara, he kai kei konei, he wai, he hiko, engari koinei pea ngā wā ka tētēhihia ā tātou tikanga.”

“Engari ka tū tonu tēnei kura ki te manaaki i tana whārua, ahakoa pēhea.”

Kei te noho hiko kore tonu te whārua

The cyclone has damaged multiple power lines, leaving many homes without electricity.

Horizon Networks operations manager Danny Davis says crews have been working around the clock to restore supply.

“It’s really bad, we’ve got crews all over the place fixing similar issues to this,” Davis says.

Although the cyclone has now moved away from the Bay of Plenty, residents in Ruatoki remain on alert, with power, phone service and internet still down, cutting off communication to the outside world.

Me kaua e inu i te wai

Compounding the situation, residents have been advised since Thursday to boil water before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or preparing food.

For many in the valley, the disruption is all too familiar when severe weather hits.

Local resident Rangiaho Heurea says frustration is growing over ongoing infrastructure issues.

“This is the time we need to stay alert. We’re still paying rates here in the valley, yet the water situation still isn’t right,” Heurea says.

Another resident, Te Aroha Teepa, says the community often has to rely on itself in the early stages of an emergency.

“Kāore noa iho rātou e aro mai. Ko tātou ngā mea a muri rā anō tātou, kua tirotirohia mai ana, me noho noa iho tātou i konei whakarite ai i tā tātou i hiahia ai.”

Weather experts say more rain is expected in the coming days. For now, the focus in Ruātoki remains on staying calm, resilient and united as the community works through the aftermath.