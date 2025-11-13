Wāhine Divers helping women reclaim diving traditions

Wāhine Divers a kaupapa Māori initiative aimed at empowering women to dive, harvest kaimoana, and understand the ocean through a Māori worldview.

Raised in Hawke’s Bay, Tina Rangi was taught that men were the divers and hunters, while women stayed on land.

“Wāhine stay on land, look after the kids,” she recalls. But her father broke that convention, teaching her to dive from a young age.

Often the only girl in the water, Rangi learned the skills and confidence that would later inspire her to challenge those norms.

In 2021, she established Wāhine Divers, a kaupapa Māori initiative designed to empower women to dive, harvest kaimoana, and explore the ocean through a Māori worldview.

“With today’s economy and the rising cost of living, there’s nothing like gathering your own kai — it’s priceless,” she says.

The group now attracts strong national interest, with thousands of women on a waiting list to participate in diving haerenga (journeys) across Aotearoa.

Each programme combines practical diving training with Māori values, karakia, and sustainable practices.

Before heading out to sea, participants attend pool-based sessions to develop breathing techniques, learn how to equalise, and become familiar with their gear.

“Most of the women who join us are beginners,” Rangi explains. “We focus on safety and confidence — getting them comfortable in the moana and teaching them that diving can also be a form of therapy.”

On a recent haerenga in Invercargill, Rangi collaborated with local teacher Terressa “Aunty T” Kollatt, who guided the wāhine in gathering toheroa and flounder, and later demonstrated deer processing.

“We were brought up that men did certain jobs,” Kollatt says, “but that’s changing now.”

As a fisheries officer, Rangi also ensures participants understand sustainability and customary fishing regulations.

“We had a customary permit for 25 toheroa — one per person — to reinforce the importance of sustainable harvesting,” she says.

While Wāhine Divers provides practical skills, its impact extends beyond the physical activity.

Rangi says the programme has become a refuge for women facing various challenges.

“Some are mothers, some are recovering from domestic violence; it’s about providing a safe space, mental wellbeing, and reconnection.”

She believes teaching these skills has a generational ripple effect: “If you teach a mum something, she’ll pass it on to her tamariki.”

Through Wāhine Divers, Rangi is helping Māori women reconnect with Tangaroa and reclaim roles once restricted by tradition — ensuring knowledge, confidence, and cultural practices are passed on to future generations.