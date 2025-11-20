Te Pāti Māori will not attend Ngāpuhi hui as pressure mounts in Te Tai Tokerau

Te Pāti Māori has formally declined an invitation from Te Rūnanga ā Iwi o Ngāpuhi to attend a hui in Kaikohe this Sunday, citing advice from senior Te Tai Tokerau leaders and concerns about ongoing legal processes.

In a letter sent today to Ngāpuhi chair, Mane Tahere, it said the party had been “advised by multiple rangatira of Te Tai Tokerau not to attend at this time” and that attendance “may be seen as interfering” with internal legal matters still before the party. Those matters refer to legal action currently underway from Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, it is understood.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the intention behind your invitation and remain committed to the wellbeing of our people and to appropriate kōrero at the right time and in the right way,” the letter concluded.

The hui was called by Ngāpuhi leadership to address rising concern over the party’s internal ructions, particularly the expulsion of MPs Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and Tākuta Ferris.

In the initial invitation sent on 11 November, Mane Tahere warned the party had “disrespected” Te Tai Tokerau’s mana and excluded the electorate from key decisions, calling the process around Kapa-Kingi’s suspension and expulsion “flawed and unconstitutional.”

He had urged Te Pāti Māori’s leadership to come north and answer directly to their people.

Hui intended to calm tensions

The refusal comes as disquiet grows in the north. Te Rūnanga ā Iwi o Ngāpuhi had hoped to bring the party’s national leadership face-to-face with northern members following weeks of turmoil and conflicting accounts about mandate, process, and who ultimately authorised the expulsion vote.

It also comes after Hauraki-Waikato MP Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke broke her silence today, saying “no one has taken ownership” of the internal fallout.

She described weeks of sitting between two factions, the pressure of leadership after the loss of Takutai Moana Kemp, and the growing strain the dispute has placed on relationships across the motu.

Maipi-Clarke has now called a hui at Rangiriri in two weeks to determine her political future, saying the situation has “dragged out” and needs honest accountability from all sides.

Co-leaders previously signalled they were still deciding when to go north

Last week, Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer told media they were still deciding on the timing and location for engaging with their Te Tai Tokerau membership.

They acknowledged the “storm” the party had been weathering and expressed support for electorates while emphasising the need to keep the wider movement focused on the 2026 campaign.

Kohewhata hui was being seen as pivotal in moving forward

Sunday’s hui at Kohewhata Marae had been supported by senior Ngāpuhi figures. It was expected to be the first major face-to-face kōrero since the expulsions of Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and Tākuta Ferris ahead of the party’s AGM on 7 December.

Former Te Tai Tokerau MP Hone Harawira also weighed in earlier this week, urging the party to refocus on unity and its people.

In a detailed public statement, he set out seven steps he believes are needed to restore trust, including reinstating the expelled MPs, regrouping the caucus, resolving internal disputes, and reaffirming Te Pāti Māori’s commitment to Māori communities.

North prepares to gather regardless

Despite the party’s decision, Ngāpuhi, hapū, and grassroots supporters are still expected to turn out on Sunday to discuss next steps and priorities for Te Tai Tokerau.

Chair of Te Rūnanga a Iwi o Ngāpuhi has been contacted for comment.