Testing finds Chatham Islands’ waka Rēkohu from mid 1400s

Interim radiocarbon dating on a partially excavated waka in Chatham Islands has revealed the waka arrived on the islands in the mid 1400s.

A previous report concluded the waka, unearthed by father and son Vincent and Nikau Dix, was of pre-European construction and likely from a time before significant cultural separation between Aotearoa and the Pacific.

Lead Archaeologist Dr Justin Maxwell, from Sunrise Archaeology, said recent archaeological research has suggested the first arrival of people on Rēkohu occurred between 1450 and 1650 AD.

“Additional evidence from ancient peat samples shows that significant changes to the environment began after 1500 AD.”

The newly obtained dating results show:

Short-lived materials - Most results show narrow ranges between 1440 and 1470 AD, indicating this as the likely growth period of these plant tissues.

Cordage sample - One piece of cordage predates 1415 AD.

Bottle gourd - A sample suggests cultivation around 1400 AD or earlier.

This is the first known bottle gourd, also known as calabash or hue in te reo Māori, found in an archaeological site on Chatham Island, Maxwell said.

“Short-lived local plant materials tested are of similar age and suggest the cultural layer surrounding the waka was formed shortly after its arrival.

Te Ao with Moana screened the first moving footage of the find after reporter Hikurangi Kimiora Jackson and his crew flew to the remote island.

“Testing short-lived plant materials is important to get accurate dates for a find such as this. We don’t want to date the timbers because trees can live for a long time.”

“Radiocarbon dates obtained from wood can be much older than the event we are interested in - which is when this waka was in use.

“Together, these findings point to the arrival of the waka on Rēkohu Wharekauri Chatham Island between 1440 and 1470 AD. It is important to note that nearly all dated samples from the waka were on short-lived materials, such as cordage that may have been replaced over time. Some materials were older, suggesting the main components of the waka itself could be considerably older than the dated items,” Maxwell said.

Pou Mataaho o Te Hua Deputy secretary delivery and investment, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, Glenis Philip-Barbara, said the interim radiocarbon dating results had been released ahead of the final archaeological report.

“The final report released by February 2026 will provide finalised radiocarbon results with further analysis and context. These interim results mark a significant milestone in understanding the early settlement and cultural history of Rēkohu Wharekauri Chatham Island.”

