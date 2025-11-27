10-year-old business owner goes viral for free lawn mowing services to kaumātua

Harry Muru-Kete is a 10 year-old from Raahui Pookeka that attends school, works at his local marae and runs a lawn mowing business cutting lawns.

A 10 year-old living in Raahui Pookeka that has gone viral for giving free lawn mowing services to kaumaatua in Huntly.

Harry Muru-Kete is the business owner of his lawn mowing service called, “Second 2 None”.

In an Instagram post, hundreds of people praised Muru-Kete for his free service to kaumātua within his community. Muru-Kete said within the next 24-hours his social media following skyrocketed, all for kaumaatua who are the most valued treasure in their community.

“Kāore e taea rātou ki te mahi mō te oranga. Nō reira, koinei te tuku aroha ki ōku kaumātua

Muru-Kete said mowing lawns became a simple chore for his household, which turned into job opportunities after he realised his love for keeping his community’s prestige could be his way of giving back.

“Kāore he tangata i tua atu ki te tapahi otaota. 16 ngā otaota, e hiahia ana au ngā otaota katoa o Rāhui Pōkeka”,

Muru-kete is self-employed, with the support of his driver and dad, he services over 16 houses in Huntly at an affordable price, with more requests coming from Ngaaruawaahia to Hamilton each day.

“Mō ngā mea pakupaku, ko te $45. Mō ngā mea nunui, ko te $60-70. Mō ngā mea ngahere, ko te nui ake i te $100”,

According to Muru-Kete, the main goal of this entrepreneur is for his business to reach a value of ten thousand dollars before the end of that year and on his eleventh birthday.

Muru-Kete said he found his love for lawn mowing when he began working alongside his older brother, Epiha Muru-Kete, at age 5. Harry says his guidance helped him fall in love with lawn mowing at age five. His brother, Epiha Muru-Kete, says he’s proud to see his younger sibling turning that love into a way to give back.

“I tino pai ki a au tērā mahi. Kāore he tangata i tua atu ki te tapahi otaota,”

He explained that despite Huntly’s reputation, sometimes painted as one of the roughest towns in Aotearoa, the next generation in Rāhui Pōkeka wants nothing more than to change that narrative.

“Tēnei te mihi ki a James Fisher Harris, Dallin Watene, me koutou katoa kua tāpiri ki taku whārangi pukamata, nō reira, tēnei te mihi ”.