Supporters rally after Blak musician barred from Parliament performance over political guitar message

Kitchener-Waters with his guitar, alongside his father Rob and Greens MP Sue Higginson outside NSW Parliament.

This article was first published by NITV

A crowd gathered outside NSW Parliament on Thursday to support Gomeroi Ngiyampaa musician Jayden Kitchener-Waters, who says he was blocked from performing at a government event because of political messages on his guitar.

The 25-year-old works as a Community Engagement Officer with the NSW Aboriginal Languages Trust and had been invited to perform at the Premier’s Department Public Service Awards last week.

But he says he was told he could not go on stage unless he removed messages from his guitar including “No pride in genocide” and “Free Palestine”.

Kitchener-Waters said he had been looking forward to sharing a song written for his niece in language, at an event he says had not previously recognised Aboriginal languages.

“On the night, two Premier’s Department staff approached me in the green room,” he told NITV.

“One of them I had been speaking to for months and she said she loved the song I was going to perform. Then they told me I couldn’t go on stage because of the messaging on my guitar.”

He said the department objected to the word “genocide” in particular.

“These messages got me: ‘No pride in genocide’, ‘Free Gaza’, and others. One thing they pointed out was the word ‘genocide’, because it seems too political,” he said.

Kitchener-Waters with the guitar marked with phrases including “No Pride in Genocide” at the rally outside NSW Parliament.

Kitchener-Waters said his support for Palestine comes from an understanding of shared struggle and collective survival across lands and peoples.

“Our old people teach us that we’re all the same - before any country, before any position, we were all human. That’s why we need to see this.”

He added the incident would not deter him from future opportunities in government or Parliament.

“This won’t stop me from chasing further opportunities. Standing up for what’s right is more important than any role.”

Around 50 supporters gathered outside Parliament, including Greens MP Sue Huggins, to protest what they described as censorship and to defend Kitchener-Waters’ right to political expression.

Protesters gather outside NSW Parliament with signs reading “Free Palestine” and “Public Servants Against Genocide.”

“What happened to him is a gross injustice,” Huggins said.

“I’m calling on the New South Wales Premier to ensure Jayden’s employment is in no way threatened, and for an apology to be offered to him.”

Kitchener-Waters’ father, poet Rob Waters, also addressed the crowd, praising his son for standing up for truth.

“Extremely proud. Jayden has stood for what he believes in, even if he stands alone. Our younger ones, our grandkids, can look up to him and see what’s possible,” he said.

“Babies are being attacked, people are being starved - there is no justification. Palestine will be free. Always was, always will be.”

A Premier’s Department spokesperson said the department’s code of conduct requires staff to act “impartially, apolitically and professionally” and that it would be inappropriate to comment on individual staffing matters.

Kitchener-Waters is currently suspended from his role at the NSW Aboriginal Languages Trust.

By Bronte Charles of NITV