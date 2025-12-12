Coalition strains over stewardship land shake-up

This article was first published on RNZ.

The Conservation Minister has re-classified swathes of stewardship land on the West Coast of the South Island.

Tama Potaka is making some of the changes through an ‘order in council’ process that legitimately circumvents Cabinet sign off.

New Zealand First’s deputy leader Shane Jones conceded Potaka holds the power to do so, though he disagrees with the decision.

“We are a pro-extractive, pro-mining, pro-development, pro-jobs party,” Jones told RNZ.

Stewardship land is public conservation land that has not yet had its natural and historic values assessed.

Potaka outlined how 80 percent of the West Coast’s land would be treated.

Key changes include:

Six proposals referred to the New Zealand Conservation Authority (NZCA) to consider the suitability of adding 4298 hectares of land to existing national parks.

63 proposals for disposal investigations, covering up to 3352 hectares of land.

151 proposals for protection under the Reserves Act covering 192,973 hectares of land, including historic and scenic reserves.

157 proposals for protection under the Conservation Act, including increased clarity through classification as conservation parks, and additional protections for ecological areas.

Potaka said the changes were the most significant reclassification since DOC’s inception in 1987.

“The vast majority of areas will finally have the accurate classification as they deserve, reflecting their conservation and cultural values.

“Existing rights on stewardship land - such as concessions for tourism activities, mining, and grazing licences, for example - can continue.

“Reclassifying this land will deliver more certainty on land use options for our tourism, farming, mining and hunting sectors. New concessions will be easier to obtain.”

Potaka said the new classifications would provide certainty and clarity for those operating on these areas.

“I am particularly excited about the creation of the 181,000ha Tarahanga e Toru Historic Reserve, which recognises the significance of the area for Poutini Ngāi Tahu, alongside protecting the extensive natural and recreational values.

“The reserve does not result in a change in ownership, decision making, or joint management and public access remains the same.”

New Zealand First's deputy leader Shane Jones. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

New Zealand First wants ‘unfettered development’ - Shane Jones

Jones said New Zealand First had a long standing remit that a lot of stewardship land should be taken off the Department for Conservation and “opened up for unfettered development.”

“It was only shoved in DOC in 1987 because people were too lazy back there to find a better home for it.

“Obviously we’re pro-mining, pro-extraction and this decision never went through Cabinet so it’s fair to say that it’s not aligned with the party stance on stewardship land.”

However, Jones acknowledged Potaka was entitled to make the changes.

“Technically speaking, I’m advised that Tama has the total authority under the DOC Act. As you know, I don’t like DOC, and I’ve been invited to take these more fundamental concerns to the next election.

“I accept you can’t get your way every time, but know this from me, we are a pro-extractive, pro-mining, pro-development, pro-jobs party.”

ACT leader David Seymour said the government had to work within the reality of the Ngāi Tahu settlement that did provide for some claim on the divestment of public land.

“We’ve supported a wider deal that allows a lot more activity. I think that’s a good thing. If it also comes with transfer to iwi, we’ve had a history of treaty settlements for a long time.

“Sometimes some public land goes to Māori, probably not the way I would do it if I could start New Zealand 180 years ago but it’s where we are.”

By Anneke Smith of RNZ.