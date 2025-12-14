‘Hopeful for the future’: Celebrations kick off as Victorian Treaty becomes law

Indigenous band Yothu Yindi were among the performers who played at John Cain Arena on Friday as part of the Treaty celebrations. Source: AAP / Con Chronis

This article was first published by SBS News/NITV

First Nations peoples in Victoria have welcomed the formal start of the state’s Treaty with Indigenous Australians.

A ceremony celebrating culture, dance and community was held in Melbourne on Friday to mark the beginning of the agreement, which was signed and passed into Victorian law last month.

The event included a free public concert at John Cain Arena, featuring artists such as Yothu Yindi, Briggs, Paul Kelly, Baker Boy and Missy Higgins.

Cultural ceremonies and performances by prominent Indigenous Australians and advocates were also held.

Premier Jacinta Allan, Treaty Minister Natalie Hutchins and Victoria’s First Peoples’ Assembly co-chairs Ngarra Murray and Reuben Berg placed their hands in ochre and made an imprint on a kangaroo skin as part of event.

The Treaty elevates the First Peoples’ Assembly into a permanent, legislated body representing First Peoples and making decisions within existing parliamentary and democratic structures.

It has been described by the Treaty Authority as “the first Treaty with First Peoples in Australian history”.

Djaran Murray-Jackson represents the Dja Dja Wurrung People in the First Peoples Assembly of Victoria.

He told NITV it is exciting to see the progress made in delivering better outcomes for the community.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan places her handprint onto the symbolic consent to Treaty. Source: AAP / Con Chronis

“I am excited and hopeful for the future. We got the first statewide Treaty in this country. And I am excited to see what we can deliver once we have the power to do things that we want to do with our people,” he said.

“I am really looking forward to next term — and seeing where we land, and deliver practical outcomes for our peoples.”

Indigenous band Yothu Yindi performed their iconic 1991 song Treaty at the end of the concert.

The celebrations come days after Allan delivered a historic apology for laws, policies and practices that have contributed to injustices against Aboriginal people in the state.

- SBS News and NITV