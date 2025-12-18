Netball NZ CEO Jennie Wyllie resigns

This article was first published on The NZ Herald.

By Nathan Limm of The NZ Herald

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie has resigned from her role.

Wyllie’s resignation was communicated to staff this morning.

In a statement, Netball NZ said Wyllie has planned “to take time with her family and explore other opportunities”.

Jennie Wyllie said: “It has been a privilege to work with such talented and passionate people, and I am thankful for the opportunities and many memorable moments. There have also been challenges along the way, which come with any leadership role. Now, it feels right to focus on my family and look ahead to new opportunities.”

Matt Whineray, chair of the NNZ board, said: “Jennie has guided the organisation through significant change and challenge, and we wish her all the very best for the future.”

The resignation takes place with immediate effect, with chief commercial officer David Cooper taking over as acting CEO, and plans for a permanent replacement to be hired in the new year.

Wyllie was appointed chief executive in 2016, having been at the organisation for seven years, including as head of finance and services.

Her resignation comes at the end of a turbulent year for the sport, in which Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua was stood down just days before the first match against South Africa.

Last month, six current and former NNZ staff spoke to the Herald with concerns about the organisation’s workplace culture and called for an overhaul of the board.

Netball NZ CEO Jennie Wyllie with Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Getty Images

The sources – who wished to remain anonymous – described a challenging and secretive environment. They called for an overhaul of the board to introduce greater accountability.

For most of the past two years, NNZ has been embroiled in a battle to secure broadcast deals to televise the domestic ANZ Premiership.

The commercial contract accounts for most of the pay structure, meaning it is responsible for the bulk of player and coach salaries.

It has been widely reported that Sky offered a significantly downgraded broadcast deal for 2025, which accounts for much of NNZ’s income. In July, NNZ announced a one-year deal with TVNZ to broadcast the ANZ Premiership in 2026.

It followed months of outcry from athletes pleading for information. Silver Fern Maddy Gordon stated publicly that panic was starting to set in, with athletes “freaking out” over their futures.

Wyllie oversaw some major wins for the Silver Ferns, including the 2019 World Cup triumph in Manchester and Constellation Cup wins over Australia in 2021 and 2024.

Nathan Limm has been a journalist with Newstalk ZB and the NZ Herald since 2020. He covered the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in 2023, hosts The Big League Podcast and commentates on rugby and netball for Gold Sport.