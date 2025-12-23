‘A lost opportunity for Māori’ in India‑NZ Free Trade Agreement

Ngā Toki Whakarururanga has criticised the process in which the conclusion of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement was reached saying they’re highly sceptical of the benefits to Māori.

Established under a 2021 mediation agreement from the Wai 2522 TPPA inquiry, the rōpū ensures the Crown gives it genuine influence over trade policy and protects Te Tiriti o Waitangi rights.

The group initially welcomed negotiations, hoping for innovative, win‑win opportunities for Māori and India’s Indigenous and local communities in areas of common interest.

Ngā Toki Whakarururanga members. Photo: Supplied

They say this was communicated to Trade Minister Todd McClay and New Zealand’s lead negotiator Vangelis Vitalis last April.

“Regrettably, despite the best endeavours of the officials and the Minister, India has not enabled that to occur and has refused to allow the sharing of text on a confidential basis, as has been agreed in other recent negotiations.” the statement read.

Ngā Toki Whakarururanga said it sought an active role in the talks to ensure “meaningful and genuine influence.”

They say the Crown also agreed to table new Te Tiriti protections developed with the rōpū, but India refused to share text even on that provision.

Prime Minister hails deal

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called the FTA a landmark moment and said tariffs are reduced or removed on 95 % of New Zealand exports to India.

He said the deal offers incredibly exciting opportunity for New Zealand exporters, with tariffs immediately removed on more than half of New Zealand’s current exports to India from day one, creating jobs and growth.

Minister Todd McClay, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Supplied

“The result is a high-quality trade agreement with a trusted partner that will deliver deep and lasting benefits for New Zealand.”

Winston Peters says no deal

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said New Zealand First will vote against the FTA if it reaches the House.

“Regrettably, this is a bad deal for New Zealand. It gives too much away, especially on immigration, and does not get enough in return for New Zealanders, including on dairy.”

“New Zealand First urged its coalition partner not to rush into concluding a low‑quality deal with India… We also indicated we felt it would be unwise for National to sign up to a deal with India when a Parliamentary majority for that deal was uncertain.”

Peters said the FTA would exclude major dairy products, worth around $24 billion or 30 % of total goods exports, and that National had made concessions unrelated to trade.

Ngā Toki Whakarururanga remains sceptical the deal will benefit Māori or meet Tiriti obligations. As with previous agreements, it will conduct a full Tiriti o Waitangi assessment to hold the Crown to account.