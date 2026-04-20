‘Not just an isolated act’: Papatoetoe community demands action after racist graffiti

Community members and leaders gather for a group photo following the Papatoetoe community meeting. Photo: LDR / Taelegalolo'u Mary Afemata

An arrest has been made over racist graffiti outside Papatoetoe Central School but community members say the incident should not be treated as a one-off.

A Papatoetoe community meeting has become a strong call for action with residents and leaders saying racist graffiti outside Papatoetoe Central School should not be treated as a one-off incident.

The meeting, held at the India Diversity Centre on Friday, brought together police, politicians, and community members.

Police confirmed a 61-year-old Papatoetoe man has been charged with offensive behaviour and wilful damage under the Summary Offences Act, following enquiries throughout the week. He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court.

Counties Manukau West Area Commander Inspector Dave Christoffersen said the arrest followed an investigation into the “threatening nature” of the graffiti.

“Given the threatening nature of the graffiti, our team has been making enquiries throughout the week, which has led to a quick arrest,” he said.

Police said the incident had been assessed as an isolated event.

“I can reassure the community that we have assessed this particular event as an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the community,” Christoffersen said.

Residents attending the Papatoetoe community meeting following the racist graffiti incident. Photo: LDR / Taelegalolo'u Mary Afemata

Christoffersen described the graffiti as an “appalling act” with a hate element, and also said at the Papatoetoe community meeting that it was an isolated incident not linked to other matters.

“This was an appalling act that has no place in our community,” he said. “There is a hate element to it and that has been elevated to the court and it is over to the courts to take this into consideration when it determines the outcome.”

Christoffersen said police could not go into further detail while the matter is before the courts.

“I can’t answer those now with due respect for the court process, and so as not to prejudice in any way the outcome of those court proceedings,” he said. “And I ask you to respect that court process.”

He said police would maintain a visible presence around the school including through school community officers.

“We are going to use our school community officers. They are familiar with the school and the school are familiar with them. That will give both a sense of police presence and it will also help the students to know that police are available.”

But for many in the room, the focus was not just the arrest but what they see as wider issues in the community.

Marshal Walia, speaking as a community member, said he was frustrated by repeated meetings without clear outcomes.

“What are we going to get out of this? We have attended this meeting for the last six years.”

Residents attending the Papatoetoe community meeting following the racist graffiti incident. Photo: LDR / Taelegalolo'u Mary Afemata

Mary Gush, a resident of Ōtara, also questioned leadership and responsibility. “If we can’t get it right with our leaders, then how does that power trickle down?”

Others said incidents like this should not be viewed in isolation, pointing to wider concerns about rising racial tension and public attitudes towards migrant communities.

Daniel Newman, Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor, said the incident should not be dismissed.

“Does one tag outside one school gate constitute unacceptable racism? Absolutely, it does. Should each and every one of us be vigilant when new incidents and emerging trends occur? And the answer is we absolutely should.”

Newman also said speaking up was important when racism occurs.

“Perhaps the most powerful response to racist titling of migrant communities is to call out the appalling mistreatment of them when it occurs, firmly and unconditionally,” he said.

Parmjeet Parmar, an ACT MP, called for stronger public action and urged people not to stay silent.

“This is hate, this is intimidation, and we should not be tolerating this,” Parmar said. “This kind of threatening behaviour needs to be stopped as soon as possible.”

She encouraged the public to report incidents and keep evidence. “If you see anything like this, it is your responsibility to take pictures of that evidence, make sure you report it, do not just dismiss it.”

Jenny Salesa, a Labour MP, said political leadership has a role to play in addressing racism.

“When other politicians say things that are discriminatory or hateful or call out individual racial groups, for whatever reason, it should be called out,” Salesa said.

“And if it is actually a leader of a party or a minister that is doing it, in my opinion, it should be called out by the Prime Minister.”

While police maintain the incident is isolated and now before the courts, many at the meeting left calling for clearer action, prevention measures, and accountability.

The discussion ended with calls for unity and safety, but without firm answers on what will change next or who will be responsible for driving that change.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.