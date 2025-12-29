Jobs, mining and push back; Shane Jones on the year that was

Te Ao Māori News talks with NZ First deputy leader about the year that's been.

Reflecting on the year, Shane Jones stands by the Government’s decision to expand mining and quarrying, saying it will create jobs. He also concedes the move has drawn strong criticism from Māori but believes whānau will see the benefits.

“Mō te wāhanga mōku ake, e mōhio ana au āhua kawa ana ngā whakaaro o tō tātou iwi ki ahau mō tēnei kupu ōku, engari tētahi take i mea i oti ahau te whakawhānui.”

Jones says the fast-track programme has opened new opportunities across the regions. Claiming that these decisions are encouraging more whānau who have moved to Australia to find work to now move home.

“Kātahi ka ngoko, ngoto tonu ki roto i ngā rohe, ko te whakaranea, ko te whakawhanake i ngā mahi kerikeri, i ngā māina. Nā tērā ngā mahi hou kua whakatūtūngia, hiakai ana ngā kaimahi i oma atu ki rāwāhi ki Poihākena ki te hoki mai ki konei.”

More than 300 people of all stripes protested in Pātea last week against seabed mining getting Fast Track Approval. (Te Korimako o Taranaki)

The Government’s fast-track programme has also revived land and seabed mining proposals, including the Taranaki project. Many iwi strongly oppose the move, saying it sidelines tangata whenua, threatens the environment and ignores Te Tiriti obligations.

Whilst the year was filled with intense debate and challenges from the Opposition to Jones and his government, he says that despite those political differences, whanaungatanga connections in Parliament remain strong.

“Ahakoa taku tamaiti a Peeni Henare, ahakoa te korokē nā, hāwhe Kuki Airani, hāwhe Māori [Teanau Tuiono] nā, ko tana irāmutu, koia tēnā taku hunaonga, me mōhio te iwi Māori tērā ngā whakawhanaungatanga ka piripiri waenga tonu i a mātou i roto i te whare pāremata.”

Jones says he is looking forward to the break and wants whānau to rest and reset.

“Nā, kia rite ai te tinana, kia kaha mai ai, kia kakama mai te hinengaro, anā kia tau ai te wairua mō te tau haere mai nei, tā te mea ko tēnei tau ko te tau tōhetohe pōti, tērā ngā whakawhiunga ka utaina ki runga i a mātou.

Winston Peters

“Ahakoa tōku rangatira a Winitana, 80 tau ōna, ahau, 66, hei tāna he tamariki noa iho ahau. Engari me whakamaroro, me pakari mārika māua.”

Asked when he might take over the New Zealand First leadership, he says he is leaving it to “te wāhi ngaro.”