Te Mana Kuratahi 2025: Nurturing the next generation of Kapa Haka

Te Mana Kuratahi 2025 was held at Mercury Baypark in Tauranga Moana, bringing together kura tuatahi, kura takawaennga and kura Māori kapa haka from across Aotearoa for a week-long celebration of performance and learning.

The national event provides an opportunity for primary and intermediate school kapa haka rōpū to perform on a major stage, with more than 60 groups competing throughout the week.

Tamariki travelled from Te Tai Tokerau to Te Waipounamu, supported by kaiako, whānau and supporters who made the journey to Tauranga.

Groups were assessed across a full bracket of items, including whakaeke, waiata tira, waiata ā-ringa, poi, haka and whakawātea. Thousands of tamariki took part, with judges noting strong preparation and a growing confidence across performances.

Te Mana Kuratahi places a strong emphasis on participation, learning and cultural development within kura environments.

For many tamariki, the competition marked their first experience performing at a national level. Organisers say the event helps build confidence, teamwork and leadership, while strengthening the use of te reo Māori and tikanga Māori.

Source: Te Mana Kuratahi

At the conclusion of the competition, Te Wharekura o Kirikiriroa were named overall winners of Te Mana Kuratahi 2025. Te Wharekura o Rakaumanga placed second, while Te Whānau o Te Maro Hauhake finished third. Judges commented on the overall consistency of performances and the continued improvement in standards across the competition.

Beyond the stage, Te Mana Kuratahi also served as a gathering point for kura, tutors and whānau to connect. Informal kōrero, shared learning, and whakawhanaungatanga took place throughout the week, strengthening relationships between kura and regions.

Te Mana Kuratahi continues to play an important role in the kapa haka pathway in Aotearoa. Many performers go on to compete at secondary school level before progressing into regional and national adult competitions. The skills developed at this level are seen as vital to the long-term strength of kapa haka nationwide.

Looking ahead, Te Mana Kuratahi will be hosted in Te Tai Tokerau in 2027, with organisers focused on maintaining strong participation and supporting kura as they prepare their teams. The competition will continue to align with the wider kapa haka calendar.

Spokesperson for Te Mana Kuratahi, Ropata Diamond, says, “Tino rite nei, tino rite nei, kei te hikaka te ngākau ki te pōwhiri i te motu whānui ki roto ki Te Tai Tokerau.”