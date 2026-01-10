Mareikura members focus on honouring 40-year waka ama legacy

Mareikura Waka Ama Club crews took part in a paddle-past in remembrance of past club members when the club's wharewaka (canoe house) was opened last month. Photo / John Gillies

Legacy is what drives the paddlers of Tairāwhiti-based waka ama club Mareikura.

The club celebrated 40 years this year, making it the oldest waka ama club in Aotearoa.

Club secretary Joelene Takai says honouring that legacy is something they will be focused on at the 2026 Waka Ama Sprint Nationals at Lake Karāpiro.

“Our club was established in 1985 after Matahi Brightwell returned from a trip to Tahiti,” Takai said.

“While he was over there, he saw waka ama in its truest form through competition and events. He came back to Aotearoa and started to rebuild waka ama here.”

Mareikura Waka Ama Club is about providing safe, inclusive opportunities for the community to participate in sport, she said.

“But we are more than just a sports club, we are a cultural hub as well.

“Our purpose is to strengthen identity and wellbeing, support the growth of athletic development for grassroots kids, and honour the legacy that our tupuna have left behind for us.”

Takai said the club’s paddlers came from many different backgrounds.

“Some are just looking for a place of belonging, and we strive to provide that for them.

“In today’s world, there are so many challenges we have to face, especially our tamariki. We want to offer them a place where they can belong.

“At the end of the day, our tamariki are our succession plan, and they will continue to grow our sport if we can create and foster positive environments for them.”

The 2026 Waka Ama Sprint Nationals will be centred around whānau health, with a dedicated Hauora Hub to support participants and spectators.

Waka ama encompassed all aspects of hauora (wellbeing), Takai said.

The physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual aspects of hauora were all woven together in the waka.

“At Mareikura, hauora and wellbeing are a part of our club values.

“When you are on the water at six in the morning, you get to feel the environment. The environment provides you with energy.

“You can’t touch it, but it’s something intrinsic that you feel, and as a whānau we belong to something together.

“Waka ama is a way of being for our whānau, a way of living, it is a part of who we are, it is our lifestyle.”

Mareikura will have about 100 paddlers competing at Waka Ama Sprint Nationals this year.

In addition to being the club secretary, Takai helps to coach some of the club’s juniors.

Around 80% of the club’s paddlers are aged between 7 and 19.

“Our tamariki are our biggest cohort and seeing so many young kids getting involved and competing on the water is a huge motivator for me – helping these kids become elite competitors not only in their regions, but also on the world stage.

“We can only control our little place of paradise and our whānau, and I think we are heading in the right direction.”

At the 40-year celebration, Mareikura opened a storage shed, the first to stand on its own, solely as a waka ama-specific facility.

“That in itself shows where waka is today and how much it has progressed.

“Waka ama started here with us and we hope to continue our legacy, and continue leading in this space, and hopefully then others will follow.”

Andy Milne, ACC’s deputy chief executive of strategy, engagement and prevention, said the Waka Ama Sprint Nationals was a special event.

“We’re proud to support the kaupapa of waka ama, strengthening community resilience and wellbeing, through sport and family-focused initiatives.

“Staying connected to your whānau is one of the most powerful things you can do for your wellbeing during recovery from an injury.”

ACC aimed to encourage safer participation in sport, promote injury prevention, and ensure that New Zealanders of all ages understood the role of rehabilitation when injured.

“An injury doesn’t have to put your life on hold. With an active recovery, you can get back to what’s important to you, whether that’s time with your whānau, joining your team on the water, or even just being able to enjoy the summer.”

ACC will host a Whānau Zone for supporters, paddlers and wider whānau to relax and watch the racing.

It will also have staff on site to share information about ACC supports, as well as try a Community Strength and Balance class.

“Community Strength and Balance classes are more than just exercise. They’re about connection, confidence, and staying active so you can prevent injury and continue to do the things you love.

“Whānau can come and give a class a go, and if they’re interested, visit the Live Stronger for Longer website to find and continue classes when they return home.”

ACC data shows Māori are less likely to access ACC entitlements compared with non-Māori, but are more likely to experience a serious injury.

“Community events like the waka ama sprint nationals help us to raise awareness and build understanding around ACC services that improve rehabilitation outcomes for all New Zealanders.”

- NZ Herald