‘Unbelievable sadness’ as search continues after Mauao landslide

Locals, iwi and officials have banded together as the search for missing people beneath Mauao continued.

Local iwi on the ground, who led karakia on Friday morning described the atmosphere as one of ‘unbelieveable sadness’.

Bobby Rolleston of Ngāi Te Rangi said he was at the site to provide kaumātua support. He offered his condolences to the whānau impacted and explained what the devastation means for the maunga ‘Koro Mauao’

“Auē hoki, auē te mamae aue hoki te tinana me te wairua mō ēnei kua aituangia ki roto i a tātou. Kua ngarungaru tō tātou moana i te tangi. Heke atu ana ngā roimata, koina ngā roimata o ō tātou tīpuna, ki ēnei kua aitua i te rangi nei”

These sentiments were shared by fellow kaumātua Kehukehu Butler who says the process now should be to stop access to their tupuna maunga, to allow their tupuna maunga to rest.

Volunteers and local Iwi gather to support families and those impacted by the Mauao landslide. Photo: Moana Radio Tauranga

“Tēneki wā, e noho tahi ana te aroha ki te pouri ki te hunga kua ngaro atu i te tirohanga kanohi. Ki tō tātou maunga, ka aroha hoki, i runga i te mōhio - ko ngā maunga he wāhi tapu.”

“Ki ahau nei, ko te tikanga inaianei, me aukatihia. Me whakatāngia to tātou tīpuna koroua a Mauao”

A local kaikōrero on the ground said Māori wardens remained onsite overnight, supporting workers and families affected by the event. They also acknowledged the koha left by members of the public.

“Some local food companies got in touch with us yesterday wanting to help so they’re here making free coffees and breakfast kai for everyone,” one iwi member told Te Ao Māori News.

FENZ Deputy National Commander Megan Stiffler says they were alerted to the landslide impacting a campground in Mount Maunganui at 9.31am on Thursday morning.

The search is still on from those missing from the campground beneath Mauao in Tauranga

In a statement they confirmed machinery is on the ground removing debris.

“USAR teams provide specialist search, rescue, and technical assessment capability. USAR is trained to operate in unstable ground, structural collapse and complex rescue environments. Expert operators from Fire and Emergency and Police have narrowed down the area of operation,” Megan Stiffler says.

USAR is currently carefully removing layers of debris and heavy machinery is on site to assist.

“This is a complex and high-risk environment, and our teams are working to achieve the best possible outcome while keeping everyone safe. The teams will be operating overnight until the search is complete.

Te Kupu a Te Arikinui

E puea ana te aroha o Te Arikinui ki te hunga i pāngia e ngā whiu o te huarere Kua puta i a Te Arikinui Kuīni Nga wai hono i te po tana aroha mau roa ki ngā whānau i pania e ngā waipuke me ngā horo whenua huri noa i Aotearoa.

He mea whakaputa tēnei aroha i te hui Mōrehu ki Rātana i tēnei rā. Hei tā Rāhui Papa, māngai o te Kiingitanga, ‘E kaha ana te pōuri maimoa o Te Arikinui ki ngā mate me ngā pākautanga kino i te āhua o te huarere. E tukua ana tana aroha ki ngā whānau pani me ngā whānau i pā kinongia’.

E mihi tahi ana a Te Arikinui ki te māia o ngā ringa atawhai, o ngā pou manaaki, o ngā marae nā rātou ngā āwhina nui i tēnei rukeruke a Tāwhirimātea, a Parawhenuamea.

Pōuri nui ki Pāpāmoa

New Zealand Police confirmed late on Thursday that two people had been recovered from a house on Welcome Bay Road in Pāpāmoa after it was extensively damaged by a landslide early Friday. Police confirmed on Friday afternoon that one of the victims is a Chinese national.

“Both people are sadly deceased. Police are working to support their loved ones at this incredibly difficult time,” the statement read.

The deaths have been referred to the coroner.