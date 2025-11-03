Te Mana Kuratahi 2025 kicks off in Tauranga

Te Mana Kuratahi 2025 has kicked off in Tauranga Moana, with 63 kapa haka groups from 17 regions set to take the stage this week.

Thousands have gathered in Tauranga Moana this week, as the first kapa haka groups from across the motu took the Te Mana Kuratahi stage.

Hosted this year by Mātaatua, the biennial national primary schools kapa haka competition has drawn 63 groups from 17 rohe to perform at Ohotutāihi, Mercury Baypark Arena, following a roaring pōhiri that opened the event yesterday.

“Ko tō mana, ko tōku mana, he mana kotahi. E ara ko Te Mana Kuratahi.”

Thirteen kapa performed on Day 1, with Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Mana Tamariki opening the stage - a small but mighty rōpū setting the tone for the week ahead.

Highlights included Te Tai Tokerau’s Ngā Mahuri (TKKM o Te Rangi Āniwaniwa), who paid homage to their senior kapa Muriwhenua’s poi performed at Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga - a tribute to the dedication of local ringawera.

Te Manu Kai Miro (TKKM ā Rohe o Māngere) also showcased powerhouse vocals across the arena, with many joining in on haka tautoko - including Te Pāti Māori MP Oriini Kaipara.

The group’s kaupapa: “Nāu e aku raukura, mōu e aku kahukura. Ko Te Aho Matua e maiaorere nei, tāwhia kia mau, pupuru kia ita hei toka tūmoana.”

One of the final kapa of the day, Te Kapa Takawaenga o Ruātoki, carries a proud legacy in the competition - winning the inaugural title in 2000 (as Te Wharekura o Ruātoki) and again in 2003.

Ko TKKM o Ngā Mokopuna tētahi o ngā kapa tuatahi kia tū ki te atamira i tēnei wiki. Photo / Māori+

The first Aotearoa National Primary Schools Kapa Haka Competitions were held in 2000 at Te Rapa Racecourse, Kirikiriroa, hosted by Te Kawe Ratu. The event became biennial in 2005, the last time it was held in Tauranga.

Yolande Tipuna told Aukaha News this year’s return carries deep cultural significance for Tauranga Moana.

“Koinei te kāinga o te whakataetae a motu [i] tū i ngā tau 60 me te 50, tae noa ki te 71.”

“Ko tō tātau pou o te pae whiriwhiri, Turuhira Hare, i tū ki aua whakataetae mō te kapa o Ruatoki. [Nō] reira, hirahira rawa te hoki mai o te kapa haka ki tōna papa tuatahi.”

Performances will continue until Friday, with Te Mana Kuratahi streaming live on Maori+.