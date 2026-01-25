Carver Thompson Hokianga reveals latest cultural design

The pare and whakawae - a traditional architectural entranceway - was unveiled at the opening of MBIE’s new Napier premises, attended by staff, mana whenua, and carvers Te Koi Watene‑Hutana (sixth left) and Thompson Hokianga (eighth left).

Over the Christmas break, Thompson Hokianga stepped away from his iwi responsibilities and his role as Hawke’s Bay Regional councillor to focus on quieter, yet deeply significant work.

Hokianga has been carving a pare and whakawae, a traditional architectural entranceway, which was revealed at the dawn opening of the new premises for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) in Napier on Monday.

The accomplished carver of almost 30 years has many artworks across the region and he is whakapapa to the Ahuriri area.

“The work I contributed continues the intergenerational practice of embedding whakapapa, mātauranga and pūrākau into carved forms that operate as long-term cultural archives and repositories of identity, memory, and intention,” Hokianga said.

“I draw directly from the narratives, histories, and cultural foundations that belong to our people. They are stories I carry by right of whakapapa and responsibility. Their presence in this piece reflects our continued authority over our own knowledge systems.”

Hokianga said two significant events in his life helped shape his whakairo (carving) journey.

“I grew up around the fundraising, construction and carving of the Te Mangaroa Marae, which opened in 1984,” he said.

“My father returned us to Pōrangahau five years later, where the construction of Tamatea Arikinui o te waka Tākitimu was underway at Rongomaraeroa Marae.

“The late Tohunga Whakairo Taka Walker put a chisel in my hand, put me on a piece of offcut and said, ‘stay out of the carvers’ way, they have important mahi to do’.

“The second was the waka launch on our awa Taurekaitai in preparation for the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in 1990 (at Waitangi).”

He spent years training and teaching carving before learning tā moko (tattoo).

“I have been carving for 30 years this year and tā moko for 20 years. Although there are many highlights, I’m proud of all the work because one of the greatest gifts I have gained is trust.

“Trust to translate whakapapa, pū rākau and encode ancient philosophies into an art form. Much of this information is filed safely in my mind. I bow deeply in gratitude.”

Thompson Hokianga has been carving for almost 30 years.

His commitment to carving and tā moko is grounded in traditional knowledge‑storage systems, methods his ancestors used to preserve history, map relationships, and record the movements of people and time.

“These practices help me process and organise the immense amount of information I absorb in my roles as an iwi and regional leader.”

He has worked on numerous large-scale carving projects and has led several notable works. He acknowledges Taka Walker, Gordan Thompson, Gordy Kerr, and the late Mike Watson.

“Except for Taka Walker, the others were influenced by the teachings of Moni Taumaunu,” Hokianga said.

Through decades of maintaining and practising mātauranga Māori, Hokianga said he recognised the enduring value these knowledge systems hold for innovation, conservation, and environmental stewardship areas essential for the economic well-being and resilience of the region.

“I carry these skills and values into my governance responsibilities, fusing cultural intelligence with strategic leadership. Whether I am carving, advising, or advocating, the work is anchored in integrity and service.”

The new MBIE

MBIE general manager of the Government Property Office, Matt Meehan, said Hawke’s Bay residents who need face-to-face meetings with MBIE or WorkSafe staff can now do so at the agencies’ new offices in Napier’s Ahuriri Business Park. The building at 18 Ossian St has been refurbished with a modern fit-out, delivering a slightly smaller but more efficient footprint.

“The Government Property Office helped locate and negotiate the new office space after an independent building condition assessment in 2024 identified that the previous premises weren’t suitable for their future needs,” Meehan said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.