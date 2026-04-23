NZ Govt Treaty clause overhaul draws criticism at UN forum in New York

Three wāhine Māori warn the review of 18 laws could weaken Te Tiriti o Waitangi and echo UN concerns over Māori rights.

Wāhine Māori have raised concerns at the UNPFII in New York about the Treaty clause overhaul, warning it signals weakening Indigenous rights in Aotearoa.

The Government is progressing a review that will weaken how Te Tiriti o Waitangi is applied across legislation, now narrowed to 18 laws (down from 28, then 23), by standardising Treaty clauses to the lowest legal threshold of “taking into account” its principles.

While framed as a move for consistency, it would reduce stronger obligations such as “give effect to,” meaning Māori interests may carry less weight in decision-making across areas including health, the environment, and local government.

At the Forum, wāhine Māori said the reforms must be understood alongside broader legislative and policy shifts affecting Māori rights.

Janell said the current review is “moving to reduce Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations to the lowest possible standard,” describing it as a shift away from the Crown’s active responsibilities towards minimal consideration.

She said this change comes at a time when stronger obligations are needed to address entrenched inequities in health, and called for Te Tiriti to be upheld in both its text and the spirit of its intent as a framework of partnership.

Janell Dymus-Kurei highlighted deepening health inequities for Indigenous peoples in Aotearoa, linking them to systemic failures in policy and food systems. Photo: Tristan Ahtone / Grist

“In Aotearoa, the pattern is consistent and undeniable. Preventable illnesses, premature death, and unmet health needs continue to fall disproportionately among indigenous peoples,” she Dymus-Kurei said.

Emma Kukutai Walker delivered a more direct condemnation, saying the Government is “disembowelling my people” and outlining what she described as widespread breaches of Indigenous rights under UNDRIP.

“The plague of colonisation, which has ravaged and sickened us since the 1800s, continues to threaten the indigenous human rights of our women and children under their leadership,” Walker stressed.

Em-Haley Kūkūtai Walker highlighted severe disparities affecting Māori women and children, including over-representation in prisons, high suicide rates, and family violence, linking these outcomes to policy decisions such as changes to Oranga Tamariki responsibilities and broader justice settings.

Claire Charters focused on the legal and constitutional shift underway, saying the Government is “currently in the process of deleting clauses in legislation requiring respect for Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

Charters and Walker also pointed to Government positions rejecting the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, with Charters adding that upcoming visits from UN mechanisms would provide an opportunity for international scrutiny of the reforms.

Claire Charters also highlighted that New Zealand is currently reinterpreting te Tiriti o Waitangi in ways she says undermine Māori self-determination, including rights to lands, territories, resources, and taonga.

Together, the interventions framed the Treaty clause review not as an isolated policy change, but as part of a broader restructuring of how Indigenous rights are recognised and enforced in domestic law, with significant implications for Māori participation in decision-making and accountability under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Across their interventions at the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, the wāhine also referenced findings from the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD).

Members of Aotearoa’s civil society delegation in Geneva, raising concerns that the government has escalated discrimination against Māori and weakened constitutional protections. Photo: Supplied

The Treaty clause review is being led by Minister of Justice Paul Goldsmith, who was in Geneva late last year representing New Zealand before the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), where countries report on how they are meeting their obligations to eliminate racism.

During that review, Goldsmith was repeatedly challenged by the committee over the Government’s positions, including its approach to hate speech and youth justice, with experts criticising the responses as inadequate. The resulting CERD report raised serious concerns that New Zealand is moving backwards on Māori rights.

“The fact that this Government is still rolling out actions that directly go against the recommendations in that report, particularly the Treaty clause review, shows a clear contradiction,” said Tina Ngata, who attended the Geneva session.

Tina Ngata described the current Government as the most overt expression of colonial racism across successive governments, saying responses must go beyond electoral change to how Aotearoa is governed and Te Tiriti’s role within it.

Te Ao Māori News has reached out to Minister Goldsmith for comment on the CERD findings and the Government’s Treaty clause review.

Labour said it will oppose the bill and repeal it if elected, strongly criticising the Government’s Treaty clause review as “disgusting” and “Treaty principles by stealth,” warning it risks weakening Māori partnership in decision-making and mirrors earlier attempts to redefine Te Tiriti.

“Ko tāku ki tō tātou iwi, horekau mātou e whakatūpapaku ana i te Tiriti; engari, hei whakatikatika, hei whakahanga, hei whakariterite ana,” hei tā Shane Jones o NZ First.

“It’s a race to the bottom between ACT and New Zealand First to see who can trample on the Treaty the most to appeal to a tiny minority of New Zealanders — pathetic,” said Tamatha Paul of the Green Party.