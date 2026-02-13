‘Racism and hatred’: PM flags dangers in annual Closing the Gap speech

The prime minister delivered the annual Closing the Gap speech on Thursday, and will note the impact of the alleged Perth attack. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Warning: this article discusses topics that may be distressing to some readers, including suicide.

This article was first published by NITV in Australia

The prime minister has addressed the ‘shock and fear’ felt by First Nations communities, particularly those in Boorloo Perth, in the wake of the alleged January 26 attack during his Closing the Gap speech in parliament on Thursday.

In attendance was a cohort of Stolen Generations survivors, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander figures from around the country.

Addressing them, Anthony Albanese’s speech acknowledged the tension and emotion felt throughout the community since the alleged terrorist attack.

“Many of you have been providing comfort to people grappling with shock and fear,” he said.

“People imagining how much worse things could have been ...

“The danger of that alleged attack was real – and so was the racism and hatred behind it, motivated by a white supremacy ideology.

“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have the right to gather and express their views, without fear of violence.

“More than that, you have the right to a full and equal place in our nation and our future, unburdened by discrimination or disadvantage.”

The annual address, which updates the parliament on the progress of the Closing the Gap targets, has revealed what has become a predictable pattern of advances for some targets, stagnation and even deterioration for others.

Four targets are on track, while six are “improving”, the prime minster will say.

Albanese touted the expected achievement later this year of a 95 per cent preschool enrolment rate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children.

But a further four areas have stalled or are going backwards.

“The most urgent is suicide ... Suicide shatters families, it tears apart communities.

“As a matter of priority, our government will deliver $13.9 million to boost the national support line, 13YARN.”

Despite the disappointing results in several of the CTG targets halfway through the ten-year plan, the prime minister said today that the government is “not contemplating failure”.

Indigenous Australians minister Malarndirri McCarthy echoed the prime minister’s statements.

“I’m pretty pleased with the work that we’ve been doing. Clearly, we’ve got more to do,” she told the ABC on Thursday.

The introduction of new laws in the Northern Territory and Queensland, under the so-called “tough on crime” approach, have led to a marked increase in the number of people in the justice system, especially those on remand.

Figures show that burden falls more heavily on First Nations communities.

Minister McCarthy said it was “frustrating”.

“The Northern Territory specifically, I’ve reached out directly to the Chief Minister,” she said.

“I have raised directly the concerns around the incarceration rates, but also the deaths in custody that we’ve had in the last 12 months, in the Northern Territory in particular.

Independent senator Lidia Thorpe said the government needed to look at punitive funding measures for states that were ignoring recommendations from the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody.

“Closing the Gap is a failure. Without enforceable accountability, it has become little more than a reporting exercise,” she said in a statement.

“If the Minister for Indigenous Australians is serious about justice, the federal government must implement financial penalties on states and territories that harm First Peoples. The Minister has signalled she is considering it.

“Now is the time to act.”

The prime minister flagged several areas which will receive increased funding in his speech on Thursday.

One such program is the Low-Cost Essentials Subsidy, a scheme which pegs the price of 30 staples in remote areas to those of the cities.

Introduced last year, $27.4 million will be used to expand the scheme from the 113 stores which have already signed up to all 225 remote stores around Australia.

$144 million of new money will go to Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services (ACCHS) across the country, while the government’s signature First Nations economic policy, the Remote Jobs and Economic Development Program, will expand to provide 6000 new jobs.

$299 million will go towards that effort, which the government says has already provided some 1500 jobs.

The unveiling earlier this week of a new dedicated plan to combat violence against First Nations women and children also accounts for more than $218 million in new spending.

The Coalition of Peaks, comprising some 80 Aboriginal community controlled organisations, welcomed some of the government’s funding announcements.

“Meaningful, long-term employment promotes self-determination and greater economic and social outcomes,” said Acting Lead Convenor Scott Wilson of the remote jobs plan.

“This will enable more of our people living in remote communities to have access to sustainable employment.”

The expansion of the food security program, as well as a plan to secure supplies in remote areas during wet seasons when it is difficult to transport goods, would provide “reliable access” to nutritious food.

Birthing on Country programs were also flagged as worthy recipients of government support, making “a huge contribution to the rise in the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander babies being born at a healthy birthweight,” Wilson said.

However the group criticised the government for its lack of response to the Are you waiting for us to die? report, which called for more support for Stolen Generations survivors.

Advocacy group Healing Foundation, which authored the report, is facilitating the attendance of 100 Stolen Generations survivors at Thursday’s address.

By Dan Butler of NITV