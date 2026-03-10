What will the inquiry into racism towards Indigenous Australians look at?

A new inquiry into the experiences of racism by Indigenous people is currently taking submissions and is due to report its findings in September. Photo: Ye Myo Khant/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

This article was first published on NITV in Australia.

The announcement of a federal inquiry into racism, hate and violence directed at Indigenous people has been broadly welcomed, as submissions to the inquiry open.

Following a referral from Indigenous Australians minister Malarndirri McCarthy, the Joint Standing Committee on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Affairs established the inquiry on Wednesday.

Minister McCarthy said her referral was made in the wake of both the alleged attack on Camp Sovereignty last year, as well as the alleged attempted bombing of an Invasion Day rally on January 26.

It also comes amidst reports of increasing racism towards First Nations people over the last several years.

Minister McCarthy encouraged “as many people and organisations” as possible to make submissions to the inquiry, as well as suggestions to combat racism.

“Give solutions you think the Australian parliament should be thinking about,” the Yanyuwa Garrwa woman told NITV.

“They could be simple, they could be complex, but allow this committee to do their work and put it to them.”

Victorian Labor senator Jana Stewart, a Mutthi Mutthi and Wamba Wamba woman who will chair the inquiry, said the very public incidents in Melbourne and Perth, as well as a separate incident involving Fitzroy Stars netball players last month, were not the only reason the inquiry had been established.

“These are just three incidents that have made the media,” she said.

“We know that the experience of racism towards First Nations people is felt every day.

“Whether it’s being refused service when we go into a shop, whether it’s on the football field, whether it’s in workplaces, it’s really important right now that First Nations communities feel seen and heard in their experiences of being Australian.”

What are the inquiry’s terms of reference?

The inquiry has six terms of reference.

It will examine the “nature, prevalence and impact” of racism towards Indigenous people, and how they may be changing over time.

The role of online platforms in spreading and amplifying those experiences will also be looked at.

Ideological extremism, alleged to be an element behind the Camp Sovereignty attack last year, as well as the role of law enforcement agencies in combating the threat it poses, will be inquired into.

Reporting and responding to racism will also be examined: if a community member lodges a complaint or experience of racism, how easy is that process and how quickly can it be effectively dealt with?

The last term of reference broadly mentions “other matters” related to racism and hate directed at Indigenous people.

Submissions are currently open, and will remain so until May 1.

The inquiry is due to report its findings in September this year.

Inquiry welcomed, but calls for scope to widen

Independent senator for Victoria Lidia Thorpe has cautiously welcomed the inquiry, though has strongly encouraged people making submissions to document their experiences of systemic racism.

“One part of this inquiry that is not strong enough ... is the systemic racism that my people face every day,” the Gunnai, Gunditjmara and Djab Wurrung woman told NITV.

“We know that systems in this country need to be changed. They are designed in a way that hurts people.

“So systemic racism is violence. If we don’t address [that] it’s going to be the same as usual.”

Ms Thorpe also flagged ideological extremism, seen internationally, as a matter of deep concern.

“The rise of white supremacy is growing and growing. We’re being attacked by people in the US and the UK, white supremacists.

“We’ve got kids that are frightened, Elders that are disturbed by what they’re seeing online.”

Questioned on her hopes for the outcomes of the inquiry, the senator expressed doubt in the government’s willingness to enact any recommendations.

“Unfortunately I’m not confident at all about any recommendations being implemented by this government,” she said.

“Time and time again we hold these very expensive inquiries, we bring all these people to tell their stories, pour their hearts out, we write a report [and] come up with recommendations that never get implemented.

“I will maintain the pressure as part of that committee.”

The Australian Human Rights Commission also welcomed the inquiry, however Commissioners Katie Kiss and Giridharan Sivaraman cautioned it was not an end in itself.

“Government already knows what needs to change; this inquiry must turn that knowledge into concrete action, with timelines and accountability,” said Social Justice Commissioner Katie Kiss.

“[The inquiry] can help map how the long history of racism against First Peoples has evolved into the more organised, radicalised and viral forms of abuse and hate we see on digital platforms today.”

Race Commissioner Giridharan Sivaraman noted again the government’s continued failure to respond to the AHRC’s National Antiracism Framework, commissioned by the government and released in 2024.

‘The path forward is already mapped," he said in a statement.

“Our National Anti‑Racism Framework sets clear actions - including a dedicated First Peoples strategy, legal reforms and a national taskforce. The Government must adopt and fund it now so this new Inquiry delivers results, not rhetoric.”

Senator Thorpe has also called for the framework to be implemented.

The Centre for Indigenous People and Work at University of Technology Sydney said the inquiry must also include the experiences of workplace racism.

“Our research has found that racism against First Nations people in the workplace remains stubbornly prevalent,” said Prof Nareen Young, Director of CIPW.

“At the current rate of progress, without further policy or legislative change, it could take another 118 years for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander workers to never hear racial slurs and jokes at work.

Prof Young welcomed the inquiry, as well as Senator Stewart’s chairship, but joined Senator Thorpe in calling for the government to implement the National Anti-Racism Framework.

By Dan Butler of NITV.