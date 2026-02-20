Tattoo opens at Eden Park with global military spectacle

The world-famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Showcase kicked off Thursday night at Eden Park, with Te Matatini finalist and crowd favourite Angitu entertaining the crowd.

The spectacular event brings together more than 1,000 world-class performers for three nights of music, precision marching and cultural celebration right here in Tāmaki Makaurau.

The 2026 production, titled “The Heroes Who Made Us,” is part of the Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s 75th anniversary season and promises to be one of the most ambitious international shows to date.

Audiences can expect bagpipes, massed military bands, showpiece drummers and dancers from across the UK, Europe, Australia and Aotearoa.

Auckland crowds will also see performances from the New Zealand Defence Force, alongside kapa haka groups Angitu and Ngāti Whātua representing Te Iwi Māori in this cultural celebration.

Te Matatini finalists Angitu Kapa Haka closed the night. Their performance acknowledged those who have travelled from around the world and was dedicated to fallen soldiers who fought in the World Wars.

“Ko te wero nui ki a mātou o Angitu, ko te kimi i ngā kaupapa e hāngai ana, kāti ko te Hokowhitu ā Tū tēra, ko te ope Māori anō hoki tēra, i waiatahia i te pō nei, ā, hei whakanui anō hoki i ō mātou anō hōia i a rātou i hinga i te pakanga i te wā i a rātou,” says Pere Wihongi.

Ngāti Whātua opened the ceremony, welcoming performers, workers and audiences, highlighting the mana whenua connection as the event’s journey begins in Auckland.

“Ko te kaupapa i tēnei pō, nui whakaharahara tēnei hui, e mōhiotia nei huri noa i te ao, ko te Edinburgh Military Tattoo, ā, i tērā wā i konei i Aotearoa, i Pōneke. I tēnei wā kei konei, kei Tāmaki Makaurau,” says Joe Pihema.

How it all began

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo was first staged in 1950 in Edinburgh, Scotland, as part of the Edinburgh International Festival. What began as a military music showcase quickly grew into a global spectacle celebrated for its blend of precision marching, music and storytelling.

Over the decades, it has featured performers from dozens of countries, becoming one of the world’s most iconic live performance events. The “Royal” title was officially awarded in 2010 as part of celebrations marking six decades of shows.

Wellington, 2016

First time in Tāmaki Makaurau

While the Tattoo has toured internationally before, including Wellington in 2016, this marks the first time the full production has been staged in Auckland, nearly a decade later, making it a significant moment for the city’s cultural calendar.

“Nō reira kua puta mātou a Ngāti Whātua ki te whakatau i te manuhiri, ngā manuhiri tuārangi kua tae mai i tawhiti, ngā pēne, ngā hōia,” says Pihema.

“I tēnei wā e rua ngā takatūnga e toe ana, ko te Rāmere me te Rāhoroi anake, nā reira ko te whāinga ināianei ko te kimi i ngā rautaki whakapai ake,” says Wihongi.