Ruapehu Mayor welcomes $3.5m to restore fire-scarred Tongariro

More than 3000 hectares of Tongariro National Park was destroyed by two major fires last year. Photo: Supplied

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton has thanked the Government for its pledge of $3.5 million over five years to restore more than 3000 hectares of Tongariro National Park destroyed by fire last year.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said the funding – drawn from the International Visitor Levy (IVL) – is aimed at protecting fragile native regeneration and safeguarding the Ruapehu district economy.

Kirton said the funding would back recovery efforts and was a meaningful, long-term investment in Ruapehu and regional tourism.

“Tongariro is not only a Dual World Heritage site of immense cultural and natural significance – it is a cornerstone of the tourism economy for Ruapehu and the wider region,” he said.

The pou whenua Te Ririo, at the entrance to the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, was scorched by November's fire. Photo: Supplied

Kirton said the benefits of the funding would extend beyond the park boundaries.

“This investment supports local jobs, businesses and communities both directly and indirectly,” he said.

“Directly, through employment created by restoration work on the ground. Indirectly, through the ripple effect of that investment flowing to local businesses and communities that rely on a strong visitor economy.”

Kirton said using the International Visitor Levy funding for the project was particularly appropriate.

“The IVL ensures visitor revenue is reinvested into the very places that sustain our tourism economy and local livelihoods.

“Protecting and restoring Tongariro National Park is not just about ecology – it’s about investing in our whenua, safeguarding jobs, backing our communities, and securing Ruapehu’s long-term future,” Kirton said.

Potaka said the funding would cover weed control, pest management – including deer control – and biodiversity monitoring to ensure native plants now emerging from the charred landscape are not overwhelmed.

“The fires have damaged biodiversity, disrupted recreation, and affected the livelihoods of families and businesses,” Potaka said.

A native plant pushes through blackened ground in Tongariro National Park. Photo: Supplied

Without sustained intervention, Potaka warned invasive weeds and browsing animals could undo early signs of natural recovery.

“Recovery is already visible, with native plants pushing through the charred ground. But without sustained weed control and pest management, including managing deer, that regeneration will be at risk,” Potaka said.

Local iwi Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro is working alongside the Department of Conservation to implement Maunga Ora, a restoration plan combining scientific methods with tikanga and mātauranga Māori.

The Conservation Minister said the International Visitor Levy model ensures international visitors contribute directly to maintaining the landscapes that underpin regional tourism and employment.

He acknowledged iwi, DOC staff and the wider Ruapehu community for their work since the fires, describing the partnership as critical to restoring the mauri of the landscape.

“The investment restores ecological resilience while backing the regional economy and people who depend on it.

“Tongariro is our taonga and restoring its mauri is essential.”

