Government backs Chateau Tongariro restoration as mayor welcomes ‘win’

Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton says private sector investors would need certainty of tenure. Photo: Supplied

The Government is backing the restoration of the Chateau Tongariro, launching a formal process to find private operators to revive the historic hotel.

Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton says the step recognises strong public support for saving the landmark.

“It’s been a snail’s pace to get to this point, however we’ll take it as a win,” Kirton said.

“The government has recognised the costs associated with pulling it down, demolishing it, and they’ve recognised the will of the local community and the nation’s interest in this.”

Kirton said there was already strong interest from potential investors, both domestically and internationally. Some were “champing at the bit”.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka announced on Thursday that a Request for Proposals (RFP) opened on 18 March, seeking experienced operators to restore and run the long-closed hotel and associated buildings at Whakapapa Village in Tongariro National Park.

The move signals a clear preference for restoration after the Government had been weighing options for the building’s future, including demolition.

Potaka said restoring the Chateau would help ensure the area continued to attract visitors while supporting local businesses and tourism across the wider region.

“We are looking for proposals that balance commercial viability with conservation values, respect for mana whenua aspirations, and the unique character of Tongariro National Park.”

The Chateau Tongariro has been shuttered since February 2023, when the former lessee, Malaysian-owned KAH New Zealand, closed the hotel. The building has since deteriorated.

Potaka said the Chateau remained a significant part of New Zealand’s tourism identity.

“The Request for Proposals (RFP) ... invites interested parties to put forward plans that recognise both the heritage significance of the Chateau and the cultural importance of Tongariro National Park.

“The Chateau is a landmark many New Zealanders have visited for holidays, school trips, and international visitors experiencing Tongariro for the first time.”

Kirton said the Chateau had previously accounted for about 30 per cent of the district’s hotel bed nights and was central to tourism and employment.

“It provides an avenue and a base for tourism, on top of our ski fields, gondola and walks. I can see a bright, happy, positive future for the Chateau.”

He said he would be seeking a timeline from the minister on a potential restoration plan, but warned that attracting private investment would require stronger government settings.

“Anyone putting investment into this building needs to have certainty of tenure. The government has a huge part to play to attract any investor.”

Kirton said people with balance sheets are willing to submit their plans and proposals for the hotel restoration.

“We’re talking about high-end hotel people.

“There is a lot of interest from overseas and within the country.

“They’ll be excited the government is promoting the Chateau as a destination that still has relevance.”

Kirton said one or two investors had already engaged locally.

“One has seen the place several times and done consultation with local iwi.

“People out there are interested in putting their brand on it.”

While official repair cost estimates have not been publicly released, Kirton said restoring the heritage building would require significant investment.

“A five-star hotel from scratch can cost around $100 million, but refurbishing an existing heritage building would add another 20 per cent on top of that,” he said.

The RFP will run until 20 April, with a panel assessing submissions.

Participation does not guarantee a concession, and applicants must meet Department of Conservation requirements, including statutory, environmental and heritage obligations.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air