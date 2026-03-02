Hawaiki TŪ Academy: A new professional pathway for haka theatre

Building on the success of Autaia, Hawaiki TŪ Academy officially opens its doors to 25 new students

The fierce glare of a pūkana and the thunderous rhythm of the waewae takahia have long been the heartbeat of Autaia.

Since 2021, the Haka Theatre showcase has given hundreds of rangatahi from secondary schools across Aotearoa a professional stage to tell their unapologetically Māori stories.

But for those students who found their voice in those performances, they have all asked where to next?

Today, that question finally has an answer.

Autaia show. Photo by Peter Jennings.

Autaia show. Photo by Autaia.

Following the massive success of Autaia, Hawaiki TŪ Academy has officially opened its doors at Te Puna Creative Hub in Henderson, a dedicated space designed to bridge the gap between high school passion and a professional career pathway in the world of Haka Theatre.

Kura Te Ua, the Academy’s founder and Kaiarataki, says the demand came from the rangatahi themselves. She recalls students asking, “Whaea Kura, ka aha mātou ināianei?” Her response was a promise to wait, as it wouldn’t be long until a haka tapere, a whare Māori, was created.

Kura Te Ua, Founder and Kaiarataki of Hawaiki TŪ Academy. Photo by Te Ao Māori News.

students

For the inaugural cohort of 25 students, the academy represents a sanctuary where they can truly be themselves.

One of the new students, Iri Mau Tai Tin, says the program allows for a deeper expression of her identity.

“E tāea nei au te mahi i āku mahi taku Māoritanga i roto i taku tuakiritanga.”

That same sentiment is echoed by another new student, Tekerei Mihaka, who has made the move from Whangārei to Tāmaki Makaurau.

He draws strength from his lineage.

“Ko tōku karanipā... ko ia tōku tūranga me kī tōku superhero nāna te take kei konei āhau.”

Kaiako, Te Kohe Tuhaka notes that the training is as much about the mind as it is the body.

He challenges students to push through their own boundaries, believing that confidence and “awkwardness” must work in harmony.

“Mēnā he kaha tō māia he whakahīhī tērā, mēnā he kaha ake tō huiki he tāmi o whakaaro.”

Jared Murphy, a graduate of Te Rangiāniwaniwa, is ready for the new challenge. He reflects on a whakataukī from home to push through the nerves.

“Tōtika ki te rae, nō reira, ahakoa e wiriwiri ana ngā ringa, ngā waewae kia tōtika ngā mahi kia ūpoko pakaru ki roto i ngā mahi katoa.”

A whakatau was held to welcome the inaugural cohort for the new Performing Arts Academy. Photo by Te Ao Māori News.

An opportunity to further the pathway

The program offers a direct pathway to a Bachelor’s Degree through Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi for students who choose to take that academic step.

This initiative is made possible through the support of Te Kawerau ā Maki, Te Puna Creative Hub, and a collective of key partners and stakeholders dedicated to the arts.

Now that the doors are open, the focus is on the future. Kura Te Ua believes that by giving these students a place to call their own, they’ll never have to wonder if there’s a place for them in the professional world.