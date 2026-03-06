Raukura of Aho Matua kura Tukaha Cooper steps onto the Breakers court

Tukaha Cooper, a raukura of Aho Matua, is making his mark in the basketball world after earning an opportunity with the Breakers.

Tukaha Cooper is taking another step forward in his basketball journey after earning an opportunity with the New Zealand Breakers.

The 23-year-old guard grew up in the Far North and is a proud raukura of Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Kaikohe, carrying the values of Aho Matua with him as he moves through this next chapter in his life. For Cooper, maintaining te reo Māori and tikanga Māori remains a key part of his identity as he continues to develop his basketball career.

“It was kind of a surprise when the Breakers reached out to me because it was at the end of the season.” Says Cooper

Cooper has worked his way through the New Zealand basketball system over the past few seasons. He began his National Basketball League career with the Manawatu Jets in 2021 before moving north to the Auckland Tuatara for the 2024 season.

In 2025, he joined the Southland Sharks, where he played the strongest season of his career. Cooper averaged 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 41% from three-point range, helping earn him a chance to link up with the Breakers.

“I watched the Breakers growing up, I watched like some of my teammates, that I’ve been fortunate to play with Rob Loe, Corey Webster and Reuben Te Rangi come through the Breakers, so it was a big milestone for me,” says Cooper.

Last year, Cooper received a one-month ban from basketball after returning a positive cannabis test following a New Zealand NBL game in July.

The test was carried out by the Sport Integrity Commission Te Kahu Raunui.

Officials confirmed the substance was used recreationally and outside of competition, and Cooper has since completed the programme and returned to the sport.

“Yeah, I think everyone was quite understanding, yeah, had a lot of support and help through that tough time.” Says Cooper

The New Zealand Breakers are a professional basketball team based in Auckland. They play in Australia’s National Basketball League Australia NBL and are the only team from New Zealand in the league.

The club was founded in 2003 to give New Zealand players a team in the Australian competition. The Breakers became very successful in the early 2010s, winning four championships in 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2015.

The Breakers have long used development spots as part of their system to identify and nurture emerging talent from across Aotearoa. These positions allow younger or up-and-coming players to train regularly with the professional squad and learn from experienced athletes and coaching staff. The pathway has historically helped bridge the gap between the New Zealand NBL and the Australian-based NBL competition.

“They reached out and offered me a development squad spot. I took that straight away, I was happy as aye.” Says Cooper

For players like Cooper, the environment provides exposure to a higher level of basketball while still allowing them to continue growing. It also creates opportunities for local talent to prove themselves within a professional setting.

Cooper is continuing to build his place in the professional game while carrying his culture with him.