High Court ruling signals path to restoration for Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and Te Pāti Māori

Te Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi says a High Court ruling that found her expulsion from Te Pāti Māori unlawful and reinstated her into the party is an important step toward restoration, but significant healing is still required.

For the first time speaking since the ruling was released on Tuesday, Kapa-Kingi addressed media at Parliament about the High Court decision, which found the party’s decision to suspend and expel her was unlawful after it failed to follow its own constitutional processes.

“The court found that the decisions taken to suspend and expel me were unlawful and that the process required under Te Pāti Māori’s own constitution was not followed,” Kapa-Kingi said.

The judgment also confirmed there was no evidence supporting allegations that she had misused funds or brought the party into disrepute.

“The court made it very clear there was no evidence to support allegations that I misused funds or brought the party into disrepute.”

Despite the ruling, Kapa-Kingi said the outcome was not about personal vindication.

“For me, this moment is not about personal vindication; it is about mokopuna,” she said.

“Mokopuna in the sense that every decision I make is measured by whether our mokopuna will inherit a better situation than the one we have today.”

She acknowledged the conflict had caused deep hurt within her electorate and among supporters.

“The accrued harm has deepened the mamae. The court’s decision alone will not heal the hurt carried by my people, but it is an important first step.”

Kapa-Kingi said the next steps now sit with the party and its membership.

“So now it is the party and the membership that one might say the ball is in their court in that regard.”

When asked if she wanted an apology, she instead described the process of hohou i te rongo, which she said would be essential in any path forward.

“Hohou i te rongo is an enduring conversation and a deeper discussion which can end up in apology, but it is a process of apology. The courts call it restorative justice, but the origins of hohou i te rongo are in tikanga.”

“Restoration is key. It sits in our worldview.”

Kapa-Kingi said she remained hopeful reconciliation could occur.

“I’m always hopeful. I’m confident in the ways we are as Māori, even when we might tumble a bit. Our tikanga must prevail.”

She said difficult conversations would be necessary in the coming weeks.

“It’s going to be tough. I’m up for that conversation. I’m not afraid of those kinds of conversations.”

Kapa-Kingi also confirmed she intends to remain in Parliament and continue representing Te Tai Tokerau regardless of how the situation unfolds with the party going forward.

“I’ve made a commitment to myself and to those in Te Tai Tokerau that I will stay. I will remain one way or another.”

“I’ve never left this house. I’ve never stopped turning up to my work.”

Logistically, she still plans to stay in the office, which she shares with Tākuta Ferris, who was also expelled last year, describing them as the tail and head of the fish that must still work collaboratively, irrespective of the court ruling.

Party leadership signals reconciliation, but not through the media

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said the ruling represents only the first step in repairing relationships within the movement.

“I think first of all it’s great to hear that Mariameno’s spoken and we’re looking forward to her being back in caucus,” she said.

Ngarewa-Packer acknowledged that the events of the past year had been deeply challenging for the party.

“Last year was probably the worst year we ever had. We did the largest suspension in the House, we lost an MP, we had a by-election, and we were trying to navigate through some pretty difficult conflict,” she said.

However, she said the focus now should be on rebuilding relationships privately rather than through public debate.

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer Photo: RNZ / REECE BAKER

“The next stage for Te Pāti Māori now needs to happen behind closed doors as well, to be able to restore what we’ve seen going on last year.”

Ngarewa-Packer said those discussions will be difficult but necessary.

“We’ve tried to make contact, and as she said, the priority had to be focused on her whānau. We’re looking forward to being able to have some of those discussions, and they will be hard, but they’re important, and they’re an important part of restoration.”

When asked what those restorative processes would look like, Ngarewa-Packer reiterated those conversations would happen face-to-face rather than through the media.

“We’re not going to talk to each other across the media. We’re going to do that together, face to face.”

Ngarewa-Packer said, despite the turmoil, the party remained united in its wider political goals.

“More significantly, we’re all united on getting this government out, and that’s got to be our focus as well,” she added.

Kapa-Kingi said she intends to return to Te Tai Tokerau during recess to discuss the ruling and the future with whānau and hapū.

“I remain deeply committed to serving the people of Te Tai Tokerau who entrusted me with this responsibility.”

“In the coming weeks, I look forward to meeting with whānau and hapū to discuss our future and our strategy to change the government in November.”

Still expelled: Tākuta Ferris

Te Tai Tonga MP Tākuta Ferris, who was also expelled from Te Pāti Māori but did not challenge the decision in court, remains an independent MP and plans to contest the electorate again as an independent.

Ferris said the High Court ruling had clarified the situation surrounding the party’s conduct.

“The conduct of the party has been measured by the court, and a ruling’s been given. So the truth is on display for everyone to see.”

Despite the dispute, he said his commitment to the kaupapa that drew him to Te Pāti Māori remained unchanged.

“The kaupapa of Te Pāti Māori is a people movement, and it’s here to ensure that the Māori view and Māori rights are looked after and respected well in this house. That’s the thing that draws me here.”

Ferris said the future relationship between himself and the party remained uncertain.

“If there’s a time where you can pull it together, then it needs to be pulled together. But if there’s a time where you have to move, then you have to move.”

“In that regard, I think the ball is firmly in the court of Te Pāti Māori.”

He acknowledged the events of the past several months had damaged trust and confidence.

“Trust and confidence has definitely been eroded over this process. It’s pretty visible to see.”

He said it would now be up to the party to rebuild that confidence with Māori voters.

Ferris said repairing that damage would take time and strong leadership.

“The reputational damage has been sustained, and it’s going to be a huge job to rebuild it.”

“The kaupapa remains the same. The dedication to it and the commitment to it remains the same,” he added.