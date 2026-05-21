Aperahama Edwards seeks Te Tai Tokerau candidacy

Aperehama Edwards has announced he is seeking the Te Tai Tokerau candidacy for Te Pāti Māori. Photo: Facebook/Aperehama Edwards

Te Tai Tokerau leader and Māori rights activist Aperehama Edwards has announced he is seeking the Te Tai Tokerau candidacy for Te Pāti Māori.

Aperehama has worked extensively in kaupapa Māori advocacy, iwi and hapū development, te reo revitalisation, ocean conservation and strategic representation.

In a statement, he said his work has consistently focused on advancing the aspirations of Te Tai Tokerau whānau, hapū and iwi, and protecting Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the taiao and the wellbeing of future generations.

The Te Tai Tokerau electorate is currently held by Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, who was expelled from Te Pāti Māori, later reinstated, then left the party to create the Te Tai Tokerau Party.

Former Māori Party MP Hone Harawira has also been touted as a potential contender for the Te Pāti Māori candidacy.

Earlier this month, Te Pāti Māori President, John Tamihere says he was confident that despite the turmoil they’ve faced in recent months he remained optimistic.

Te Pāti Māori President John Tamihere. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

“It’s not untoward where political parties have dissension and difficulty. It’s a matter of growing through that, and it’s where we are at the moment,”

Aperehama’s career spans decades of advocacy for his iwi, Ngāti Wai, and for Māori, including representing ocean conservation issues in international forums.

“I am putting my name forward because our people need a voice that will stand firm for Te Tiriti, stay focused on the kaupapa that matter to Tai Tokerau, and provide stable, disciplined leadership for the future we leave to our mokopuna and generations to come.” he said.

Ko wai rā te tangata?

A series of Te Pāti Māori hui have been held across the north to help realign and reinvigorate the party following recent issues.

The hui are being led by Hone Harawira, who told Te Kukupa, the northern Māori news service that the response had been positive.

“What I’m hearing and seeing is that people are fed up with this racist government. They are the worst government this country has ever seen.” he said

In a statement, Te Pāti Māori say that while these processes are underway, they will not be commenting on individual candidates or internal process matters.

“What we can say is that we are excited by the calibre of people who have expressed interest in standing for Te Pāti Māori. It shows a deep commitment to the kaupapa, to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, to mokopuna decisions, and to removing this Government.”

Te Kukupa also report that a Special General Meeting will be held on Sunday for Te Tai Tokerau members to appoint a new Electorate Executive and begin the candidate nomination process for the 2026 General Election.