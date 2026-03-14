Survivors remember Aotearoa’s worst terrorist attack

Seven years after the Christchurch mosque attacks, Farid Ahmed honors the bravery of his late wife, while Māori Muslim Tyla Harrison-Hunt reflects on our growth

It’s been seven years since the events of March 15 that changed Ōtautahi forever.

Sitting in his home, Farid Ahmed holds a copy of his book, it is a tribute to his late wife, Husna Ahmed, who was killed while returning to the Al Noor mosque for the third time to rescue others.

He recalls, “She managed to take some women and children out. She came back second time to rescue me... Then she came third time. And she was shot...she put me first before her own life”

Farid Ahmed new book to honour his wife. Photo by Tahu News.

By sharing these memories, he aims to ensure her message of peace continues to reach the nation. He reminds the public that while the pain of losing a spouse is a reality shared by 34 others that day remains, it does not have to be the final chapter.

A shared journey for Māori and Muslim whānau

Joining Farid in his home is Tyla Harrison-Hunt, a Christchurch City Councillor and a Māori Muslim. His connection to the day is deeply personal. His wife’s whānau was directly impacted, losing an uncle and a cousin in the attacks.

Tyla Harrison-Hunt and his wife. Photo by Māori+.

“The attack brought us together, and it did exactly the opposite of what the terrorist wanted“

Harrison-Hunt explains that the transition to his faith felt natural because the core principles of the Islamic world mirrored the cultural protocols he already lived by in Aotearoa.

“Te Ao Māori and Islam intertwine beautifully. Manaakitanga with a hospitality that our people have on the marae and our homes is exactly reflected in the Islamic world” he says.

Since 2019, the Christchurch City Council has shifted toward structural community initiatives. This includes the allocation of $2 million in the 2025 Budget for a permanent mosque attack memorial and the Multicultural Advisory Group (MAG), established in December 2019 to give diverse communities a direct voice in Council decision-making.

This Sunday, several initiatives across central Christchurch reflect a move toward permanent traditions of remembrance:

Walk the Talk for Unity : A public walk starting at 10:00 AM at the Bridge of Remembrance (Cashel St) and concluding at the World Peace Bell.

A public walk starting at 10:00 AM at the Bridge of Remembrance (Cashel St) and concluding at the World Peace Bell. Commemoration Service: A formal service held at the World Peace Bell in the Botanic Gardens at 12:00 PM, honoring the 51 shuhada.

A formal service held at the World Peace Bell in the Botanic Gardens at 12:00 PM, honoring the 51 shuhada. 51 Threads Exhibition: A showcase of community art at Tūranga Central Library (60 Cathedral Square).

Farid Ahmed and Tyla Harrison-Hunt. Photo by Tahu News.

The focus for the future is on formalizing this spirit of solidarity. Tyla believes the anniversary should represent more than just a look back at the “unprecedented attack”.

He says, “We should be pushing as a city of compassion, we should be pushing for a day of compassion or of unity. Many people think of unity, which could be commemorated on March 15th, which is also the World Islamophobia Day”

For Farid, he is marking the day by inviting the community to a service at Rowley Primary School in Hoon Hay. He will lead a Dua for the victims, host a children’s haka and waiata, and mobilise volunteers to distribute 101 cakes to neighboring houses to promote neighborhood love.

“I should be positive so I can be a role model for the positivity for my daughter” Farid says.

As Ōtautahi marks another year, the focus remains on the whānau and the legacies of those who have passed, and a community that continues to choose unity.