New funding to open sporting pathways for Cook Islands children with autism

Australia's 'Play for Equity Fund' initiative grants up to AU$15,000 to people across the region who are using sport as a platform for inclusion and empowering marginalised communities. Photo: Facebook / Australian High Commission, Cook Islands

This article was first published on RNZ.

Autism Cook Islands says a lack of inclusive programmes leaves local families believing their children with autism cannot play sports.

The organisation said they want to break barriers and make sport more inclusive for youth with disabilities.

Last week, Autism Cook Islands became a recipient of Australia’s ‘Play for Equity Fund’, an initiative that grants up to AU$15,000 ($18,246 NZD) to people across the region who are using sport as a platform for inclusion and empowering marginalised communities.

Autism Cook Islands programme manager Kat Jensen told Cook Islands Television they want to open sporting pathways to their students with autism.

“Right now in our islands, young people with disabilities don’t get the same chances to play, compete, or even be seen in sport,” Jensen said.

“There are few inclusive programs and almost no trained coaches. Many families just assume that sport is not for their child. That’s the barrier we want to break.”

She said the Play for Equity Fund will support the “breaking of this barrier”.

“It’s encouraging to get more students with disabilities into sports, so we will be using that funding to get more of our students into sports, working with local sporting codes and running sporting programs this year.”

In October last year, three athletes with autism travelled to Brisbane to compete at the Virtus World Athletics Championships.

They made history as the first-ever Cook Islands team to participate - and won four medals in the Oceania category.

The team coach Craig Murray shared how special the achievement was.

“This was the first time I brought those two worlds together, sport and autism, taking our three athletes to the Virtus athletic champs, was life changing for me, when we give them the tools, the sport and the belief our boys shine, inclusive sport isn’t just about therapy, it’s leadership, it’s visibility, and It’s a whole bunch of joy.”

The team won gold and silver in the Oceania men’s discus, and silver and bronze in shotput.

Athletics Cook Islands president Simone Fe’ao said their victory is about more than the medals.

“We came away with four medals, but the real win was their confidence, their sense of belonging and their joy in representing their country.”

Jensen said the Brisbane Virtus Athletics Champs is just the beginning.

“What we realised from that is that there’s absolutely pathways for our students in sports. You know, the growth that they got from that trip, from being away from home for the first time, away from their parents, their growth, their joy and representing their country.

“What we want to do is get more of our students into sports and have more of our students representing the Cook Islands.”

Autism Cook Islands is one of 24 grantees from across the Pacific region receiving funding from Australia.

One other Cook Islands NGO, Korero O Te Orau has been awarded the Play for Equity Fund, to support sports development on Pukapuka, one of the countries most remote islands.

By Tiana Haxton of RNZ.